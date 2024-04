No. 18 Lady Vols shut out Ole Miss

No. 18 Tennessee (14-6, 6-4 SEC) defeated No. 34 Ole Miss (10-8, 4-6), 4-0, on Friday at Barksdale Stadium.

“Just excited to get on and off the court,” Tennessee head coach Alison Ojeda said. “We knew this was a very dangerous team. They work hard and are well-coached, but in order for us to get on and off the court was critical. Happy for our team.”

Tennessee-Ole Miss tennis results:

Singles

1. #16 Sofia Cabezas (TENN) vs. Ava Hrastar (OM) 2-6, 4-2, unfinished

2. Elza Tomase (TENN) def. Ludmila Kareisova (OM) 6-1, 6-3

3. Alana Wolfberg (TENN) vs. Anaelle Leclercq (OM) 7-6 (7-5), 1-0, unfinished

4. Catherine Aulia (TENN) def. Briana Crowley (OM) 6-3, 6-2

5. Esther Adeshina (TENN) def. Emma Kette (OM) 6-3, 6-1

6. Lauren Anzalotta (TENN) vs. Reka Zadori (OM) 6-4, 1-1, unfinished

Order of finish: (5,2,4)

Doubles

1. #16 Elza Tomase/Sofia Cabezas (TENN) def. Ava Hrastar/Briana Crowley (OM) 6-3

2. #70 Alana Wolfberg/Esther Adeshina (TENN) def. Anaelle Leclercq/Ludmila Kareisova (OM) 6-1

3. Catherine Aulia/Lauren Anzalotta (TENN) vs. Lucie Devier/Emma Kette (OM) 4-3, unfinished

Order of finish: (2,1)

