No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief fined after Dover Xfinity race

NASCAR officials have fined Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief Jeff Meendering $5,000 following Saturday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday.

Meendering, crew chief for the No. 18 Toyota piloted by driver Sammy Smith, incurred the fine after officials found one lug nut not securely fastened after the A-GAME 200 at the “Monster Mile.” The penalty falls under Sections 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Xfinity Series rule book, which states, “all tire(s)/wheel(s) and all five lug nuts must be installed in a safe and secure manner during the event.”

Smith finished sixth in his Dover debut. The 18-year-old Iowa native and two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion scored his first career Xfinity victory at Phoenix Raceway in March, securing his spot in the playoffs in the midst of his rookie year.

The series is off this weekend but returns to action Saturday, May 13, at Darlington Raceway (1:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).