No. 18 Irion County completes comeback against No. 17 Garden City in first district bout

MERTZON - Friday's District 11-A boys basketball game between No. 18 Irion County and No. 17 Garden City held a district championship atmosphere in the tightly packed, high-tech Irion County High School gym, despite it being the first district game for both squads.

A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Garden City's (10-5, 0-1) Julio Talamantes put an exclamation point on a first-half from the senior guard who had 14 points in the second quarter and put the Bearkats in a commanding 29-19 lead over Irion County (13-6, 1-0).

The Hornets shook off the rust at halftime and came out of the locker room in the third quarter shooting the lights out of the ball. They hit a combined four 3-pointers, two from Grady Jackson, one from Daniel Crutchfield and another from Benard Xhemshiti, to outscore the Bearkats 19 to 10 in the third quarter.

"Our strength is shooting," Irion County coach John Morrow said. "And we were ice cold in the first quarter."

Irion County's Tyler Henderson (5) shoots a 3-pointer in a game against Garden City in Mertzon on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Both teams continued fighting back and forth in the fourth quarter as the Hornets' defense generated key turnovers and kept the ball out of Talamantes' hands by any means necessary. Irion County took its first lead of the game early in the fourth 44-43, but Garden City continued to stay within striking distance. In the waning moments, senior guard Wyatt Morris sank two free throws to seal the 50-47 win.

Garden City had two chances to tie, but Talamantes's first attempt bounced off the rim and his second was a near halfcourt prayer as the buzzer sounded.

"I'm proud of our kids," Morrow said. "They stepped up down 10 and they came back. Man, the heart of a champion. It tell ya, there's something about Irion County basketball, I love it."

The win gives Irion County an early lead over Garden City atop an extremely competitive District 11. The Hornets' next matchup is at home on Tuesday against Bronte, while the Bearkats will try to bounce back at home against Blackwell.

Garden City's Julio Talamantes (5) attempts to dribble past Irion County's Grady Jackson (3) in a matchup in Mertzon on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

District 11-A

Boys

Irion County 50, Garden City 47

Irion County 8 11 19 12 - 50

Garden City 8 21 10 8 - 47

Irion County (13-6, 1-0): Daniel Crutchfield 7, Wyatt Morris 14, Grady Jackson 6, Tyler Henderson 10, Major Conner 2, Benard Xhemshiti 11.

Garden City (10-5, 0-1): Presley Jost 3, Julio Talamantes 18, Levi Easterling 8, Skylar Garcia 4, Jarett Fryar 14.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: HS Basketball: Irion County, Garden City district matchup excites