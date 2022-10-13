2023 in-state LB commits to Nebraska as preferred walk-on

Reuters

The Biden administration is considering allowing some Venezuelans seeking humanitarian entry into the United States to apply from Venezuela or a third country to reduce illegal border crossings, two U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said on Tuesday. The program, if implemented, would resemble a similar effort announced in April to bring Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine into the United States. Venezuelans caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in the past five years would not be eligible, the officials said, requesting anonymity to discuss internal matters.