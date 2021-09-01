No. 17 Xfinity Series team hit with lug-nut penalty

NASCAR penalized the No. 17 team in the Xfinity Series for having one lug nut not safe and secure in post-race inspection after last weekend’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

Crew chief Jason Miller of SS Green Light Racing was hit with a $5,000 fine for violating Sections 10.9.10.4 of the NASCAR Rule Book: Tires and Wheels. JJ Yeley drove the No. 17 Chevrolet to a 13th-place finish in the Wawa 250 that was won by Justin Haley.

NASCAR also announced on Wednesday that crew member Michael Leoncini has been reinstated and is eligible to return to all NASCAR activity.