No. 17 Washington scores 54 points in victory over Colorado

No. 17 Washington football defeats Colorado by a final score of 54-7 on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in conference, while the Buffs fall to 1-10 overal and 1-7 in Pac-12 play.