No. 17 USC's Chevez Goodwin balls out with his dad in the stands, drops season-high 24 points

No. 17 USC men's basketball defeats Washington by a final score of 79-69 on Thursday, Feb. 17 in Los Angeles. Chevez Goodwin drops a season-high 24 points as USC improves to 22-4 overall and 11-4 in conference. UW falls to 13-11 overall and 8-6 in Pac-12 play.