No. 17 USC's Chevez Goodwin balls out with his dad in the stands, drops season-high 24 points
- Chevez GoodwinCollege basketball player (2016–202?) College of Charleston; Wofford; USC
Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean chats with No. 17 USC men's basketball's Chevez Goodwin following the Trojans' win over visiting Washington State on Thursday, February 17th in Los Angeles. Goodwin's father made the cross country trip to see his son play and could not have been disappointed. The younger Goodwin scored a season-high 24 points in the victory.