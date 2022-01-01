No. 17 Texas dominates West Virginia 75-59 behind excellent guard play

Chris Beard could not have asked for a better performance from his team to start Big 12 conference play. Texas totally dismantled West Virginia from start to finish.

West Virginia had no answers for Texas after getting news that star player Taz Sherman would miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Sherman has averaged over 20 points per game this season.

Senior guard Courtney Ramey started the game on fire, scoring eight points in the first ten minutes of the game. His three-pointer to break a 14-14 tie kicked off an 18-2 scoring run for the Horns.

Ramey is absolutely COOKIN' right now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DCtyF0FjoU — #17 Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) January 1, 2022

Ramey and Marcus Carr had an excellent sequence at the end of the first half to keep Texas in total control of the game.

y'all must've forgot. Marcus Carr is a HOOPER. pic.twitter.com/tb72kYBZjj — #17 Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) January 1, 2022

Carr finished with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists. His best game as a Longhorn despite some rumors of a possible transfer this week.

If Texas gets more performances like today’s from Carr and the Texas backcourt, they will be a tough team to beat.

As a team, Texas forced 21 turnovers and shot 94% from the foul line. A good formula for more success down the road.

Key stats: