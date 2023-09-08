No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners vs SMU Mustangs: How to Watch, key players, weather forecast for gameday

The Oklahoma Sooners are set to take on the SMU Mustangs in Norman at Gaylor Family Memorial Stadium. The Sooners are fresh off a 73-0 win and SMU is coming off of a 38-14 win.

SMU brings a high-powered offense to Norman and one of the best offenses Oklahoma will see all season. They totaled 457 yards of total offense and are a team not afraid to go for it on fourth down, converting 3 of 4 fourth down tries.

The Sooners’ run defense which wasn’t tested last week, will be this week. The Mustangs ran for 209 yards on 5.1 yards per carry.

Offensively the Sooners’ pass blocking will be tested as well. SMU had six sacks last week and 11 tackles for loss. It should be a good matchup to see how much improvement Oklahoma has truly made this offseason on both sides of the ball.

Without further adieu, let’s talk about how you can watch the game, the key players to look out for, and if you are going to the game, what the weather is going to be like.

When to tune in to see the game

Date: Sept. 9, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN+

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Current Forecast

According to Weather Bug.

95 degrees at 3 p.m. CT

94 degrees at kickoff

90 degrees at 7 p.m. CT

86 degrees at 8 p.m. CT

Injury Report

Oklahoma

Drake Stoops WR: Questionable (shoulder)

D.J. Graham WR: Out

Kaden Helms TE: Questionable

Jason Llewellyn TE: Questionable

Jacob Sexton OL: Questionable (knee)

Dasan McCullough Cheetah: Questionable (ankle)

R Mason Thomas: Will play

Gavin Sawchuck: Will play

SMU

NONE

Players to Watch

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel: 19 of 22, 308 yards, and two touchdowns

Jovantae Barnes: 13 rushes for 49 yards.

Andrel Anthony: Three catches for 66 yards.

Danny Stutsman: Four tackles

Gentry Williams: Three tackles and one for loss

SMU

Preston Stone: 23 of 37, 248 yards, and three touchdowns.

L.J. Johnson Jr.: 14 carries for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Jaylan Knighton: 17 carries for 64 yards.

Jordan Hudson: Two catches for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Isaiah Nwokobia: Six tackles

Alexander Kilgore: Three tackles and two sacks.

