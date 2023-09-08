No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners vs. SMU Mustangs: Sooners Wire staff predictions

Week two is upon us, which provides another opportunity for the No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners to show what they’re working with in 2023.

It was a strong opening week for Oklahoma, who put up 73 points in a shutout win over Arkansas State. SMU also had a good performance against Louisiana Tech to open the season 1-0.

In Oklahoma’s first big challenge of the season, what can we expect from the Sooners when they host the SMU Mustangs on Saturday night at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Here are this week’s staff predictions from here at Sooners Wire.

Sooners Wire Staff Predictions

I think Oklahoma’s offense should have its way with SMU’s defense. But the offensive line will be tested. SMU had six sacks a week ago. Defensively the Sooners face one of the better offenses they’ll face all year.

If Oklahoma can hold them in the 20s, it’s a good performance. But if you hold them under 20, it’s a great one.

Oklahoma 48, SMU 24

Game two is here for Oklahoma, and for everyone involved, it should be a bit more competitive than the game against Arkansas State. At least for the first half.

SMU is no slouch. They come into the game a veteran bunch with 15 seniors starting. This environment will likely not phase them, so Oklahoma needs to be ready. Starting fast and early execution is a key for Oklahoma’s offense.

I think this week is when we start to learn about any improvements this team made in the offseason. Not to discredit last week, but Arkansas State is a bad team. SMU is a better team in every facet, and we can see Oklahoma stretch its legs a bit.

Because of that, we’ll see this defense tap into another level of performance. The game will call for it because SMU has playmakers at every skill spot on offense. And if Oklahoma doesn’t go to another level, they could find themselves in a fight.

With that said, I believe Oklahoma will win. Dillon Gabriel won’t complete 86% of his passes, but I think we see 65%, over 275 yards and at least three touchdown passes. One of those touchdown passes will go to Jalil Farooq, who should impact this game more than he did the last.

On the ground, Jovantae Barnes scores, and Gavin Sawchuk rips a run for over 15 yards as well.

Defensively, I believe the Sooners will sack Preston Stone four times. One of which comes from Jonah Laulu. I can see the Sooners getting an interception from Billy Bowman.

Oklahoma will go blow for blow until midway through the second quarter before a 21-0 scoring run pushes them out in front, and they won’t look back.

Sooners 48, SMU 23

Well, the staff here is unanimous, believing that Oklahoma scores 48 points and has a solid outing against a good SMU offense.

There’s something different about this team in 2023 than what it was a year ago. There’s a swagger and a physicality that comes with it. On both side of the ball, the Sooners want to be the aggressor and punish their opponents. Although SMU is a better team that Arkansas State, they won’t have the depth of talent that the Sooners possess or the chip on their shoulder either.

The Sooners defense looks ready to make a significant run in 2023 after they put together another strong performance to start the season. SMU quarterback Preston Stone will hit a few plays that make the game interesting, but the Sooners’ pass rush comes to life and makes the day difficult for the talented signal caller.

Dillon Gabriel repeats his performance from a week ago, throwing for more than 300 yards and three or four touchdowns. He was confident, efficient, and decisive with the football against Arkansas State. If he can display those same attributes against the Mustangs, it will be a long day for SMU’s defense.

Oklahoma 48, SMU 17

