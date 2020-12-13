No. 17 North Carolina shreds No. 10 Miami to potentially end Hurricanes' New Year's Six bowl hopes

Miami might have played its final game of the season at Hard Rock Stadium.

Entering Saturday, the No. 10 Hurricanes were in line for a New Year’s Six bowl berth and a potential spot in the Orange Bowl in their home stadium. Instead, North Carolina could be the school playing in Miami on Jan. 2 after the No. 17 Tar Heels obliterated the Hurricanes’ defense in a 62-26 win.

North Carolina totaled 778 yards, the most yards Miami has ever given up in a single game. UNC rushed for 554 yards and QB Sam Howell had a passing TD, a rushing TD and a receiving TD.

Miami simply couldn’t stop running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams. the two combined for 544 yards and each averaged over 10 yards per rush. Carter had 308 yards while Williams rushed for 236 yards. It’s a top-level college football record for most rushing yards by a pair of teammates in the same game.

Williams scored three touchdowns to bring his season total to 22. That’s an average of two touchdowns a game and sets a North Carolina school record for most rushing and receiving TDs in a single season.

North Carolina to the Orange Bowl?

The Orange Bowl looks like the Tar Heels’ destination for a bowl game if the ACC gets two teams in the College Football Playoff.

Assuming No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson both make the playoff, UNC should be in line for the Orange Bowl. The bowl game is obligated to take the highest-ranked ACC team that’s not in the playoff and that team will play a Big Ten or SEC opponent.

It’s hard to see how UNC would be behind Miami in the CFP rankings on Tuesday despite having one more loss. The Tar Heels simply dominated Miami in every facet of the game.

Miami’s reality check?

Perhaps this was a wakeup call for the Hurricanes. Yeah, Miami entered the game as a top-10 team but the Hurricanes had that status on the shoulders of some close wins.

The Hurricanes beat Duke 48-0 a week ago after going weeks without playing due to COVID-19 cases. But the three games before that break weren’t filled with blowouts. Miami won those three games by a combined nine points. The Hurricanes beat Virginia 19-14, NC State 44-41 and Virginia Tech 25-24.

Miami is still a good football team. But it’s just far closer to good than great at this point. And that’s not an indictment either. This is a team that’s already won more games this year in a pandemic-abbreviated season than it had in either 2019 or 2018.

