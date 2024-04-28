No. 17 Louisiana Edged By Southern Miss, 3-2

LAFAYETTE – Kyle DeBarge delivered another eighth-inning base hit for No. 17-ranked Louisiana with a two-run single to stage a 2-2 tie, but Southern Miss’ Gabe Broadus hit an RBI single in the ninth to break the deadlock and give the Golden Eagles a 3-2 win in a Sun Belt Conference game on Saturday at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

The series will conclude on Sunday with first pitch slated for 1 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans able to listen to the game in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Niko Mazza (6-3) pitched 7.0 innings of scoreless work and scattered three hits as USM (27-16, 12-8 SBC) evened the series against first-place Louisiana (32-13, 16-4 SBC).

USM scored a run in both the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead as Nick Monistere’s triple to center scored Davis Gillespie before Slade Wilks’ two-out single past a diving John Taylor at second plated Ozzie Pratt.

Louisiana, which was held to six hits overall, got a first-inning double from Trey LaFleur and Jose Torres’ bunt single in the second before loading the bases in the fourth.

Duncan Pastore ripped a two-out double down the left-field line for the Ragin’ Cajuns before Conor Higgs was hit by a pitch and Torres drew a walk to give Louisiana its first threat of the game. Mazza would get out of the jam with an infield grounder to first.

Louisiana, which scored three times in the eighth in Friday’s 3-2 win, got a single from Caleb Stelly before Taylor drew a walk off USM reliever Colby Allen. After both runners moved to third on a passed ball, DeBarge tied the game two batters later with a one-out single up the middle.

Southern Miss would break the tie in the top of the ninth beginning when Matthew Russo was hit by a pitch from Louisiana reliever LP Langevin (4-1). Pinch-runner Eli Collins then moved to second on Lawson Odom’s sacrifice bunt up the first base line before Broadus lined a single to center for the go-ahead run.

Allen (5-2) picked the win for USM, striking out the side in the ninth after Pastore led off the inning with an infield single. The right-hander pitched the final 2.0 innings for the Golden Eagles and gave up three hits with an unearned run and three strikeouts.

Pastore led Louisiana at the plate going 2-for-4. Chase Morgan pitched 6.0 innings for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scattering seven hits and allowing a pair of runs with six strikeouts. Jack Martinez pitched 2.0 innings of hitless relief for Louisiana with a pair of strikeouts.

