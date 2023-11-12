No. 17 Dordt holds off Dakota Wesleyan challenge in Tigers' season finale

Nov. 11—SIOUX CENTER, Iowa. — Dakota Wesleyan football nearly played spoiler to wrap up its season on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers fell to No. 17 Dordt (Iowa) 23-12 at Open Space Park. DWU was outgained 390-275, though the defense held the Defenders to 108 yards passing. The running game was the difference, as Dordt ran for 282 yards on only 42 carries, compared to DWU running for only 73 yards on 36 carries.

Dordt scored the first 14 points of the game on the strength of a Brendan Pieper touchdown run from three yards out with the team in good field position in the first quarter. Kaden Harken later scored on a 40-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter from Kolson Kruse. The Tigers' first five drives ended with punts from Samuel Welch.

As halftime approached, Kruse was intercepted by Grayson Hanson, setting the Tigers up close to midfield with a chance at scoring points. DWU drew Dordt offsides on fourth-and-2 to continue the drive following the Defenders stopping the Tigers on consecutive plays. Jaxon Patrick converted a 22-yard field goal to put DWU on the board.

Both placekickers traded field goals in the third quarter, with Patrick successful on a 20-yard attempt, while Dordt's Stephen Leinen made a 26-yard field goal. In the fourth quarter, Austin Lee found Jamin Arend on a 19-yard touchdown pass, bringing the Tigers within five points of the lead with 4:37 remaining.

On the Defenders' ensuing drive, Nick Wellen delivered the play of the game, scoring a 72-yard rushing touchdown. DWU's last-second effort as the game wound down fell short when Grant Hixson intercepted Lee's pass at Dordt's 31-yard line, sealing the Defenders' sixth straight victory over the Tigers.

In his last game for DWU, Jamin Arend ran for only 66 rushing yards on 22 carries, finishing his career as the all-time leading rusher in Tigers' history with 3,830 yards. He did add 69 yards receiving on six catches and a touchdown. Austin Lee went 21-of-34 for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Preston Nedved had 50 yards receiving on four catches, while Kiel Nelson also had four catches totaling 24 yards.

Defensively, Kale Stevenson led the Tigers with 11 tackles. Adam DeJong and Caleb Maciejewski each had four tackles and forced a fumble. Grayson Hanson picked up nine tackles and an interception.

For Dordt (8-2), Nick Wellen led the team rushing for 153 yards and a touchdown. Preston McCoy ran for 70 yards on 10 carries, while Brendan Pieper had 23 yards rushing. Kolson Kruse had 92 total yards from scrimmage with a touchdown pass and an interception. Abraham Stoesz led all players on defense with 13 tackles, including two tackles for loss. Drew Daum had eight tackles, while Grant Hixson collected six tackles and an interception.

DWU finishes its year with a 6-5 record, completing the first winning season for the Tigers since 2017.

Dordt will wait to see if it gets an at-large bid into the NAIA Football Championship Series tournament, with first-round games starting Nov. 18.