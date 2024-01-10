No. 17 Colorado State basketball team sloppy in loss at Boise State

Boise State forward O'Mar Stanley, right, is defended by Colorado State forward Joel Scott (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

A road trip gone bad.

An ugly 40 minutes ended in a second loss in a row for the Colorado State men’s basketball team Tuesday night.

The Rams were sloppy from the start in a 65-58 loss at Boise State.

It extended Boise State’s nation-best home win streak to 22 games.

Here are four takeaways from the game.

Surge comes too late

Boise State (11-4, 2-0 Mountain West) led by 13 points with just under 6 minutes to go and it looked like game over.

The Rams then made an aggressive push late and cut it to within four points (57-53) with 1:33 to go. CSU nearly had a steal on the next defensive possession, but couldn't wrangle it and Boise State was able to salt the game away.

The hard push from CSU came too late and with too big a hole to get out of.

CSU’s offense out of synch

The No. 17/18 Rams had three turnovers within the first minutes Tuesday and it set the tone for a bad night on offense.

CSU (13-3, 1-2 Mountain West) is one of the best in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio but had matched its per-game average with 10 turnovers by halftime.

When the Rams weren’t losing the ball, they were struggling to score. Just like in Saturday’s loss at Utah State, CSU could not hit the 3-point shot.

The Rams finished Tuesday 4-16 (25%) from long range. That followed an 8-24 (33%) 3-point night at Utah State.

CSU star Isaiah Stevens was uncharacteristically off. He had three points, no assists and four turnovers at halftime. He finished with 15 points on 6-12 shooting with three assists and six turnovers.

As he goes, the team goes.

CSU ended up committing 16 total turnovers.

Never found the key play

CSU never found a patented surge.

Down seven (28-21) at half, CSU looked like it might make a push early in the second half. The Rams had cut it to just a 32-31 deficit.

Nique Clifford then made a steal and had a one-on-one rush but lost the ball out of bounds.

That one possession didn’t decide the outcome, but it was symbolic of the night.

CSU never strong together a series of important plays.

Depth is supposed to be a strength of the Rams, especially against a team like Boise State that does not go deep. It wasn't in this one. CSU and Boise State both had 11 bench points.

Rams need a rest and reboot

The social media overreactions will come thick and fast after a poor two-game road trip.

Indeed, it was a bad set of two games and sets CSU back in a quest to try and contend for a Mountain West title.

The Rams will be happy to see a bye week with no game this weekend. CSU was on the road for nearly a week, leaving last Thursday for Utah and staying on the road between the two games. It looked like a weary squad.

Leave no doubt, CSU needs to be better moving forward. But it’s also far from catastrophe. Both losses were Quad 1 defeats and not terribly harmful to an NCAA Tournament resume.

The margin for error in the conference has thinned, but the race is far from over. And as frustrating as the losses are, the big wins earlier in the season weren't a mirage.

CSU must dominate at home and has two games at Moby Arena next week: Jan. 16 vs. Air Force and Jan. 19 vs. UNLV.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: No. 17 Colorado State basketball team sloppy in loss at Boise State