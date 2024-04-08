No. 17 Clemson completes sweep over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The No. 17/17 Clemson Softball team scored 13 runs off nine hits to secure the five-inning run-rule victory to open the series against Syracuse. Clemson’s 13-2 win moved the Tigers to 25-11 (9-4 ACC), while the Orange fell to 16-15 (4-9 ACC).

McKenzie Clark and Alia Logoleo led the Tigers at the plate with two hits each, while Maddie Moore finished the night with three runs, two RBIs and one hit. Alex Brown, Julia Knowler and Arielle Oda also added two RBIs to contribute to the team’s 11 total.

Moore kicked things off with a solo home run after taking over the leadoff spot of the lineup. She drove the second pitch she saw out of dead center to make it 1-0. Syracuse responded in the bottom of the opening frame with a solo shot of its own to make it 1-1 after one.

The Tigers jumped back ahead with a productive second inning led off with a walk from Logoleo. She advanced to second as Aby Vieira reached on a fielding error by Syracuse’s catcher to put two on with one out. Both Oda and Moore reached on fielder’s choices that plated Logoleo and Vieira. Logoleo’s run was on another fielding error, while Vieira’s was a result of a slide under the attempted tag to make it 3-1.

Action didn’t slow down in the second as Brown added a two-RBI double into left field, and Clark followed with a single that put runners at the corner for Valerie Cagle to pick up an RBI during her at bat with Brown scoring and Clark advancing to third. With two outs, Logoleo came back to the plate in the second and singled to the third baseman to make it 7-1 through two innings.

Syracuse got one run back in the bottom of the fourth, but Clemson quickly responded in the fifth with six more runs. Logoleo singled to open the inning, and was replaced by Kennedy Ariail as a pinch runner as Abi Stuart drew a walk to put two on with no outs. Vieira advanced them both a base with a sac bunt to allow Oda to bring them home with a double into left center.

Moore reached on an error, stole her second base of the day and was brought home by an RBI single from Clark to right field. Cagle joined her on the base paths with a single to right field, and both Cagle and Clark made it home off a double by Knowler to make it 13-2. The Orange loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth with no outs in an attempt to strike back, but Clemson settled down and picked up three-quick outs without conceding a run to seal the run-rule victory.

Senior Regan Spencer earned her seventh victory of the year in the circle after the right-handed pitcher threw four innings with one strikeout and didn’t give up a walk. This is the 12th time Spencer hasn’t conceded a walk this season. Junior Brooke McCubbin faced six batters in her single inning of work.

Up Next

The Tigers conclude the weekend series tomorrow with a doubleheader against the Orange. Game one is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on ACCNX with game two following at noon.

– Via Clemson Athletic Communications

