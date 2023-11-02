No. 16 Wildcats look to improve in Kentucky State exhibition

Nov. 2—Kentucky has a lack of big men as it approaches its second and final exhibition game against outside competition before the basketball season begins for real next Monday.

Kentucky hosts Kentucky State in the exhibition Thursday at 6 p.m. CT at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats for now are trying to find the right combinations to make up for the absence of Aaron Bradshaw, Ugonna Onyenso and Zvonimir Ivisic. That's three 7-footers who represent what should be a lot of rebounds, some for putback dunks, blocked shots and basic lane protection.

Kentucky is allowing Bradshaw and Onyenso time to heal from foot injuries. Ivisic is awaiting clearance from the NCAA.

Kentucky doesn't have solutions as tall as that trio, but it does have options to get through this exhibition and first two games of the regular season.

The No. 16 Wildcats open the regular season hosting New Mexico State on Monday at 7 p.m. CT. They will host Texas A&M-Commerce on Friday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. CT.

After that, Kentucky has a big-time matchup with Kansas in the Champions Classic in Chicago on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Kansas will start the season ranked No. 1 in the country in the same AP poll that has Kentucky at No. 16.

Tre Mitchell has been in interior guy of choice for the Wildcats because of his toughness inside at 6-9, his versatility and ability to spread the floor with his shooting outside.

"He's been great for this group because he's a connector," UK associate coach Orlando Antigua said. "He has so many layers to his game, his passing, his feel.

"We're going to have to find opportunities for him around the basket as well. He's a matchup problem because of his ability to shoot the ball and play in space."

Adou Thiero is another Wildcat who may get the chance to show his versatility with the big men out of action for now.

Adou is a 6-8 swing player who has muscled up to 220 pounds. Antigua talked a bit about if Thiero was at the four, Kentucky would become 'fast and dangerous' in the open floor.

"He is still growing, still shaping his body," Antigua said. "We're going to be asking a lot of him, as someone who now has to step up and play multiple positions. Honestly, one through five, if you needed him to."

The exhibition matchup with Kentucky State will mark the third installment of the program's Unity Series. For the second consecutive season the game will honor a pair of legends, two individuals who have a history as a trailblazer in diversity, equity and inclusion.

UK will honor George Raveling and P.G. Peeples as its two recipients for this year's Unity Series Legends. The duo will be recognized at Thursday's game and will also addressed both teams at a dinner on Wednesday.

Raveling has made a global impact on the game and been a great friend of Kentucky basketball through key positions on the boards of the NABC, the NCAA, USA Basketball, and Nike. Raveling was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015, the same year as Kentucky's John Calipari.

A native of Lynch, Kentucky, Porter "P.G." Peeples graduated from UK in 1968. He received the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at the December 2019 Commencement ceremonies. At the age of 22, he was named the director of the Lexington chapter of the Urban League in 1969, becoming the youngest director in the United States.

Peeples has been a champion and advocate for the disadvantaged of Lexington, focusing on the basic needs of community members, such as housing, sustainable employment, education, and fundamental fairness.

The Wildcats hosted Southern in 2021 and Florida A&M a season ago. The Unity Series ensures the Wildcats will play at least one historically black college and university each season, with the game also set to raise awareness of the missions of the HBCUs and to provide opportunities for students at both institutions.