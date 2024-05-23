No.16 Virginia eliminates Georgia Tech from ACC tournament in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Against its eighth-straight nationally ranked opponent and its 11th top-20 game in its last 12, Georgia Tech baseball fell 13-0 to No. 16 Virginia on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Field.

The Yellow Jackets (31-23) were held dormant offensively, recording just five hits on the day, while the 16th-ranked Cavaliers (41-14) registered 14 hits for their 13 runs.

Overall at the plate, Matthew Ellis, Cam Jones, Payton Green, Bobby Zmarzlak and Carson Kerce recorded the hits for Tech.

On the mound, Tech used six pitchers on the day with RHP Aeden Finateri (5-4) getting the loss, allowing four runs on two hits in 1.1 innings of work.

Virginia was led by Casey Saucke, who went 2-for-5 with four RBI. LHP Evan Blanco (7-3) got the win, surrendering just five hits in 6.0 innings of work.

Georgia Tech will now await the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, May 27. The NCAA Tournament bracket will be released live on ESPN at noon.

Regular Season Notes:

Georgia Tech finishes the ACC Tournament at 31-22, including a 15-15 ACC record during the regular season;

Georgia Tech won five of its last seven ACC series;

Georgia Tech has played eight straight games and 11 of its last 12 games against Top 20 opponents;

Georgia Tech won six ACC series this season, more than any ACC team other than Clemson (8) and North Carolina (7); among Power 5 conferences, only 10 programs won more series

Georgia Tech’s ACC schedule was particularly tough, having the Jackets play a conference-most four Top 15 RPI (top 10 KPI) road;

Georgia Tech had series wins against then-No. 13 NC State (sweep), then-No. 16 Virginia Tech, then-No. 10 Virginia and then-No. 9 Duke;

Georgia Tech finishes with 14 Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins in the RPI, ranking top 25 nationally.