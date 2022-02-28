No. 16 USC's Drew Peterson wins Pac-12 Player of the Week after heroics in Oregon
No. 16 USC men's basketball's Drew Peterson has claimed his second Pac-12 Player of the Week award, presented by Nextiva, after playing a pivotal role in the Trojans' thrilling wins over Oregon and Oregon State. Peterson helped clinch both victories with important free throws with 26 seconds left in double overtime in 94-91 win at Oregon State, and a game-winning three pointer with 11.5 seconds left in 70-69 victory at Oregon. For the weekend, he averaged 21.5 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the field and 5 for 10 from 3.