The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) Unlike most of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates, Russell Westbrook grew up a Lakers fan who personally understood the yearly importance of their rivalry series with the Boston Celtics. Leading a dominant victory over the Celtics while wearing the Lakers' gold jersey for the first time clearly made for a special night for the veteran guard. ''As a player like myself, you want to make sure you approach all games the same while also understanding the significance of this particular game,'' Westbrook said.