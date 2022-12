Field Level Media

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Purdue center Zach Edey kept taking his shots when Davidson sent multiple defenders at him Saturday night. Together, they gave the top-ranked Boilermakers an unbeatable combination. Edey finished with 29 points and 16 rebounds and Furst scored all 12 of his points in the second half to help No. 1 Purdue fend off Davidson 69-61 in the Indy Classic.