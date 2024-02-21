No. 16 Texas plays 24 Longhorns in a midweek blowout of Houston Christian

Rylan Galvan, Peyton Powell and Casey Borba all homered as Texas crushed Houston Christian at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday night.

Following the 20-3 rout, Texas boasts a 3-1 record in this young season. The Longhorns were ranked 16th in the D1Baseball poll on Monday.

Texas will return to UFCU Disch-Falk Field this weekend for a three-game series against Cal Poly.

Texas infielder Dee Kennedy (30) runs to third base as the Longhorns play Houston Christian at UFCU Disch–Falk Field on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Houston Christian scored Tuesday's first run, but Texas never looked back after a three-run second inning. Texas blew open the game when Galvan and Powell both homered during a fifth frame that featured six runs, seven hits and 12 plate appearances for the Longhorns.

The 24 hits that Texas eventually recorded on Tuesday fell one hit short of the school-record that Texas set in a 1953 game against Baylor and matched 45 years later against Southern Illinois. Nineteen Longhorns recorded a plate appearance in the game.

"A lot of times, especially later in the year, people think that they're just subs and right now they're still competing for jobs," UT coach David Pierce said when asked about the number of players who got a chance to hit on Tuesday. "There's some young players that are really good. I want to see them go out, get comfortable and really just not miss a beat with our defense and have quality at-bats. I thought we saw that for the most part."

One of two position players on the Texas roster to not get a turn in the batter's box, sophomore infielder Cade O'Hara pitched for the first time in his college career when he closed out the game. O'Hara was one of five players who threw for Texas. Freshman Easton Tumis, who allowed one hit and struck out four batters over 2 1/3 innings of relief, was credited with the win.

Dee Kennedy looking like a seasoned vet stealing an out pic.twitter.com/F4TlUbIJbi — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) February 21, 2024

Tuesday's game gave Texas fans another chance to get an early look at freshman Dee Kennedy, who started at second base. Kennedy also started on Sunday, and Pierce noted afterwards that he liked when Kennedy waved off centerfielder Jared Thomas on a pop-up on one out. Pierce said it was big "to see a freshman just not be intimidated by a play."

Kennedy went 2-for-4 on Tuesday with an infield single and a triple. He scored twice.

Perhaps most notably, Kennedy helped get Texas out of a sticky situation in the second inning. With one out and two runners aboard, UT pitcher Luke Harrison fired a pickoff throw to second base. Josh Prinner got back to the base safely, but Kennedy kept his glove on the Houston Christian senior until Prinner inadvertently separated himself from the base for a split second and was called out.

"He has a lot of fun playing baseball," Pierce said of Kennedy. "I think when you see that, then that says that guys are comfortable. I don't think he's intimidated, I don't think he's worried about being a freshman. I think he's just having fun, and he's very skillful."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas baseball team empties bench in beating of Houston Christian