No. 16 Pittsburgh Panthers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Time, TV channel, live stream for Backyard Brawl

The Backyard Brawl returns as West Virginia goes on the road to take on defending ACC Champion Pittsburgh in the season opener for both teams.

The schools haven't played since 2011, and both are breaking in new quarterbacks. The Mountaineers went 6-7 last season, and the Big 12 team brought in offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and quarterback JT Daniels, who has made stops at Southern Cal and Georgia before arriving in Morgantown.

The Panthers are trying to replace record-setting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was a Heisman finalist, ACC Player of the Year and a first-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pitt's QB1 is now senior Kedon Slovis, another transfer from USC, but he will have to find targets on the outside as Jordan Addison — who won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver — hit the transfer portal. Addison is now where Slovis used to be...at USC.

USC transfer Kedon Slovis will start at quarterback for Pittsburgh when the Panthers open the season against West Virginia on Sept. 1.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 60-41-3 and has won the last three games between the teams.

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's game:

What time is West Virginia at Pittsburgh?

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

What TV channel is West Virginia at Pittsburgh?

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

How can I watch West Virginia at Pittsburgh online via livestream?

Fans can stream the game on WatchESPN and the ESPN app. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV.

What are the odds for West Virginia at Pittsburgh?

Pittsburgh is a 7½-point favorite with the over/under at 51.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

