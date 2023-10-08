No. 16 Ole Miss sends Arkansas to fourth straight loss

The good news? Arkansas hasn’t been demolished a single time this season.

The bad news? Close doesn’t count.

The Razorbacks lost their fourth straight game Saturday, falling against No. 16 Ole Miss, 27-20, as the Rebels’ aggressive defense did the same as the aggressive defenses did before.

Arkansas’ offensive line had moments, but struggled again. Ole Miss sacked Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson five times and had nine total tackles for-loss. The Razorbacks ran for just 36 yards on 29 carries, as well.

Jefferson’s hand was forced in the fourth quarter with Arkansas down seven points with under two minutes left. He was intercepted by John Saunders Jr. with 1:42 to play and Ole Miss was able to run out the rest of the clock.

The Razorbacks led in the fourth quarter after Jefferson threw a touchdown pass to Ty Washington early in the period. Ole Miss countered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive ending in the end zone to go ahead, 24-20, and tacked on a field goal on its next drive, setting up Arkansas’ last gasp.

Arkansas will play its fourth straight game away from Fayetteville in Week 7 when the Razorbacks travel to SEC West leader Alabama. The Crimson Tide have won the last 15 meetings between the two teams.

