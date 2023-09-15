No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane: How to Watch, key players, weather forecast for gameday

Fresh off an up-and-down game last week against the SMU Mustangs, the Oklahoma Sooners are set to take on another American Athletic Conference member, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa, led by former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson brings an offense that hopes to give the Sooners defense fits this week. Tulsa has the No. 56 ranked offense in the nation.

While most people remember Wilson for his impressive passing attack led by Sam Bradford when he was in Norman, his Tulsa team is different this year. While they don’t excel in the passing game, they do in the running game, ranking No. 26th in the country.

But if you are wondering how you can watch the game, what key players to look for, or what the weather will be like, we’ve got you covered.

When to tune in to see the game

Date: Sept. 16, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Current Forecast

According to Weather Bug.

76 degrees at 1:00 p.m. CT

78 degrees at kickoff

81 degrees at 4:00 p.m. CT

80 degrees at 5:00 p.m. CT

Injury Report

Oklahoma

Justin Harrington Cheetah: Doubtful (Knee)

D.J. Graham WR: Out

J.J. Hester WR: Questionable

Kaden Helms TE: Questionable

Jason Llewellyn TE: Questionable

Dasan McCullough Cheetah: Probable (ankle)

TULSA

Braylon Braxton QB: Questionable (Ankle)

Cardell Williams QB: Questionable (Hand)

Players to Watch

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel: 38 of 49, 484 yards and six touchdowns

Tawee Walker: 29 rushes for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Andrel Anthony: 10 catches for 142 yards and one touchdown.

Danny Stutsman: 21 tackles, 2.5 for loss and one sack

Kip Lewis: 12 tackles

Peyton Bowen: Seven tackles and one pass deflection

TULSA

Braylon Braxton: Starting quarterback but was injured at the very beginning of the first game. He could be back this week.

Cardell Williams: 19/28, 298 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Jordan Ford: 34 carries for 177 yards and one touchdown.

Anthony Watkins: 20 carries for 120 yards.

Marquis Shoulders: 8 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Kendarin Ray: 17 tackles.

Ben Kopenski: 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

