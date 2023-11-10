No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners vs West Virginia: How to Watch, key players, weather forecast for gameday

The Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to play this Saturday in Norman, Okla. The Sooners are coming off back-to-back losses after starting 7-0, and the Mountaineers are coming off a dominant win over the BYU Cougars.

The Mountaineers have been a pleasant surprise this season in the Big 12. They are currently tied with Oklahoma and a host of other teams for third. They are 6-3 on the season and possess one of the nation’s best running games.

WVU takes a running back by committee approach along with a dual-threat quarterback. The rushing attack is what makes the Mountaineers’ offense go. If the Sooners can stop the running game, they’ll have a good chance at winning this game and snapping their losing streak..

But let’s look at how you can watch the game, some key players, the weather forecast, and the latest injury report.

When to tune in to see the game:

Date: Nov. 11, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Current Forecast:

61 degrees at 4 p.m. CT

58 degrees at kickoff

58 degrees at 8 p.m. CT

58 degrees at 9 p.m. CT

Injury Report:

Oklahoma

Gentry Williams, CB: Probable

Danny Stutsman, LB: Probable

Tawee Walker, RB: Probable

Marcus Major, RB: Questionable

Kaden Helms, TE: Questionable

D.J. Graham, WR: Out

Andrel Anthony, WR: Out for Season

Justin Harrington Cheetah: Out for Season (Knee)

Phil Picciotti, LB: Out for the season

Jayden Rowe, DB: Out for the season

Hudson Clement, WR: Questionable

Doug Nester, OL: Questionable

Jairo Faverus, LB: Out for the season

Lance Dixon, RB: Out indefinitely (suspended)

Trey Lathan, LB: Out for the season

Keyshawn Cobb, S: Out for the season

Oklahoma Sooners to Watch:

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel: 206 of 289, 2,646 yards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions, eight rushing touchdowns.

Tawee Walker: 84 carries for 444 yards and six touchdowns.

Drake Stoops: 52 catches for 528 yards and six touchdowns

Danny Stutsman: 73 tackles, 11.5 for loss and two sacks

Ethan Downs: 24 tackles, 6.0 for loss, one interception and 4.5 sacks.

West Virginia Mountaineers to Watch:

Garrett Greene: 97 of 183 for 1,545 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Also, has 76 carries for 427 yards and eight touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson: 147 carries for 676 yards and nine touchdowns.

Devin Carter: 23 catches for 414 yards and one touchdown.

Lee Kpoga: 67 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

Tomiwa Durojaiye: 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

