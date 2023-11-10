No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners vs West Virginia: How to Watch, key players, weather forecast for gameday
The Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to play this Saturday in Norman, Okla. The Sooners are coming off back-to-back losses after starting 7-0, and the Mountaineers are coming off a dominant win over the BYU Cougars.
The Mountaineers have been a pleasant surprise this season in the Big 12. They are currently tied with Oklahoma and a host of other teams for third. They are 6-3 on the season and possess one of the nation’s best running games.
WVU takes a running back by committee approach along with a dual-threat quarterback. The rushing attack is what makes the Mountaineers’ offense go. If the Sooners can stop the running game, they’ll have a good chance at winning this game and snapping their losing streak..
But let’s look at how you can watch the game, some key players, the weather forecast, and the latest injury report.
When to tune in to see the game:
Date: Nov. 11, 2023
Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App
Current Forecast:
According to Weather Bug.
61 degrees at 4 p.m. CT
58 degrees at kickoff
58 degrees at 8 p.m. CT
58 degrees at 9 p.m. CT
Injury Report:
Oklahoma
Gentry Williams, CB: Probable
Danny Stutsman, LB: Probable
Tawee Walker, RB: Probable
Marcus Major, RB: Questionable
Kaden Helms, TE: Questionable
D.J. Graham, WR: Out
Andrel Anthony, WR: Out for Season
Justin Harrington Cheetah: Out for Season (Knee)
Phil Picciotti, LB: Out for the season
Jayden Rowe, DB: Out for the season
West Virginia
Hudson Clement, WR: Questionable
Doug Nester, OL: Questionable
Jairo Faverus, LB: Out for the season
Lance Dixon, RB: Out indefinitely (suspended)
Trey Lathan, LB: Out for the season
Keyshawn Cobb, S: Out for the season
Oklahoma Sooners to Watch:
Oklahoma
Dillon Gabriel: 206 of 289, 2,646 yards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions, eight rushing touchdowns.
Tawee Walker: 84 carries for 444 yards and six touchdowns.
Drake Stoops: 52 catches for 528 yards and six touchdowns
Danny Stutsman: 73 tackles, 11.5 for loss and two sacks
Ethan Downs: 24 tackles, 6.0 for loss, one interception and 4.5 sacks.
West Virginia Mountaineers to Watch:
Garrett Greene: 97 of 183 for 1,545 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Also, has 76 carries for 427 yards and eight touchdowns.
CJ Donaldson: 147 carries for 676 yards and nine touchdowns.
Devin Carter: 23 catches for 414 yards and one touchdown.
Lee Kpoga: 67 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
Tomiwa Durojaiye: 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.