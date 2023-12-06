No. 16 Kentucky has some time, tasks for improvement

Dec. 5—Kentucky doesn't want to become a team that wins just because it can ring up big offensive numbers.

No. 16 UK found out what that looked like in its 80-73 upset loss to UNC Wilmington last Saturday in a stunned Rupp Arena.

Kentucky had 14 assists on 24 made baskets, and it also had 13 turnovers. Kentucky had been dishing out nearly 21 assists a game, which was seventh best in the country, according to KenPom.com.

Kentucky had also been scoring 94.4 points a game before Wilmington, which was third-highest in the country.

UK will work on defending, along with some other items, during this week, and throughout a December where it will play just three games between now and Christmas.

Kentucky is not on the floor for a game again until Saturday, when it travels to Philadephia to take on Penn in the Wells Fargo Center.

"We've got time in between games, and we've go to keep working on the importance of staying in front of your man and make him score through your chest," UK coach John Calipari said Saturday. "We just keep opening up the hips, and they're shooting lay-ups.

"The difference between this and Saint Joe's, we made shots. There are games you're not going to make shots. You've got to rebound and defend."

Kentucky needed overtime to stop Saint Joseph's 96-88 on Nov. 20 in Rupp Arena.

Calipari doesn't want the young Wildcats reverting and holding the ball.

"I keep coming back to dominant habits," Calipari said. "If your dominant habit is, when a shot goes up, to run to the rim, that's your dominant habit. I'm trying to get them to create, a shot goes up, you go find somebody to block out. It's not a dominant habit right now. Passing just to pass is not a dominant habit. It isn't.

"Now, they've been doing it, and we've been training it. But the dominant habit is what you saw today. I'm going to make my play. It's hard to play basketball that way.

"We don't have to because we've got skilled guys. I would tell you that there are some guys playing on this team that because they're on this unselfish team, they really look good. And they've made other people look good."

Reed Sheppard has looked really good, and made others look good. Starting point guard D.J. Wagner was out Saturday with a lower extremity injury, and Sheppard had the first start of his career.

Wagner has also looked really good running the team, and has made others look good.

Kentucky didn't look as fluid on the offensive end Saturday, and all you had to do was listen to Calipari about what went wrong on the defensive end of the floor.

Not having Wagner definitely hurt Kentucky in several ways.

"You're talking about a playmaker and a dude who attacks the basket very well, draws a lot of attention in pick-and-roll situations," UK's Tre Mitchell said. "As well as he dogs the ball on defense. He presses the ball, and we had a lot of straight-line drives tonight and a lot of and ones. That could be one not guarding the ball, and two we don't have any help when were supposed to be there, me included. So, I mean D.J. Wagner just brings another energy to the court.

"I feel like we were very dead from an energy standpoint, and part of that falls back on me being a leader. I got to do better and more than just talking, be able to get guys excited and into it."