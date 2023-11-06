No. 16 Kentucky ready to open basketball season Monday

Nov. 6—The basketball gets real for the University of Kentucky on Monday night.

New Mexico State comes to Rupp Arena to face the No. 16 Wildcats. Tipoff is 7 p.m. CT.

UK coach John Calipari saw a lot of good things in the team's 99-53 exhibition win over Kentucky State on Thursday. UK wants to get up and down the floor, and Calipari has the versatility to get that done as Kentucky prepares to open its season..

"I thought Tre (Mitchell) played with more of a motor than he has played with," Calipari said. "And our guard play, you know, last game I said you can't end a game with one assist, D.J. (Wagner), you can't do it, and so he has seven. We talked to him about cutting. He cuts. I mean, they listen.

"Robert Dillingham's playing. He missed every shot but they were all good shots. And he made one or two plays that were ridiculously hard look easy."

Justin Edwards started the Kentucky State game driving and dunking, making all five of his shots early in the game. Getting to the basket and putting himself in position for rebounds are what Calipari is looking for from Edwards, who had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Calipari wants all the Wildcats forcing the action when they have the chance.

"What you are trying to do is make the defense make decisions," Calipari said. "How many decisions can you make them make? Well, if you are only dancing with the ball and then shooting, there were no decisions to make. But if you do a dribble hand-off, if you do a pass and a cut and a swing and a kickback, they are making eight, 10 decisions, somebody's going to screw up."

Without its assortment of big men available, look for Kentucky's starting lineup to be Mitchell, Edwards, Wagner, Antonio Reeves and Adou Thiero.

New Mexico State was 9-15 last season and canceled its last six games after allegations of abuse on the team were made public. This game is also the season opener for New Mexico State.