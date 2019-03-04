No. 16 Kansas State has sights on title in matchup vs. TCU

No. 16 Kansas State has its destiny in its hands as it starts the final week of the Big 12 Conference regular season with a trip to TCU on Monday night. If the Wildcats win their final two games, they are guaranteed at least a share of the conference title. Maybe more important to their fans, though, is that those two wins would keep rival Kansas from winning a share of its 15th straight conference title.

Kansas State (22-7, 12-4 Big 12) shares the top spot in the conference with Texas Tech, a game ahead of Kansas.

The Wildcats last won a share of a conference title when they shared the 2013 crown with Kansas. The last time K-State won an outright title was 1977, when the Wildcats won the Big 8 regular-season title.

"It's there for us to take; we've got to go take it," head coach Bruce Weber said after Kansas State defeated Baylor 66-60 on Saturday night. "We've got to have a really strong will and determination on Monday night."

K-State started the Big 12 season with back-to-back losses, but the Wildcats have won 12 of their last 14 conference games.

Kansas State gave up a 15-point first half lead against Baylor, even falling behind by a point in the second half. But another run -- this one a 14-2 stretch -- gave the Cats the lead for good. Dean Wade, who has struggled recently with another foot injury, looked like his old self. He led all scorers with 20 points, including two monstrous dunks.

"This is probably the best I've felt in a long time, going into the game without having to worry about injuries or anything like that," Wade said. "It's (been) frustrating. I practiced a couple of days this week, and I got back into the rhythm of things. I think that helped a ton."

TCU (18-11, 6-10 Big 12) has slumped lately, losing five of their last six conference games. The Horned Frogs lost to Big 12 co-leader Texas Tech at home on Saturday, 81-66. They were never in the game.

"Clearly they executed better offensively and defended better," head coach Jamie Dixon said. "We came out in the second half and got a little bit better movement. But we dug too big of a hole. We're obviously not happy with how we played, and we've got to do something about it.

"The interesting thing is that we have a game on Monday, so we have to find a way to play better and respond in the right way We're struggling a little bit here offensively. In our minds we're playing for an NCAA tournament (bid). I still believe in the guys we have. I believe we can play better."

Kansas State won the first matchup between the two clubs in January, 65-55. It was the fewest points scored this season by TCU. The Wildcats have made a habit of holding teams well below their scoring averages.

"TCU is going to be desperate," Weber said. "Hopefully we'll have that sense of urgency. We're going to have to defend them. We've done a pretty good job of defending. We've got to get ready to play a team that needs to win."

