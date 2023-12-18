No. 16 Illinois returns home with win over Colgate

Dec. 17—CHAMPAIGN — No. 16 Illinois' first game at State Farm Center in 23 days resulted in an 74-57 win over Colgate.

The Illini (8-2) jetted out to a 44-27 halftime lead thanks in large part to a 14-0 run to open play against the Raiders.

Illinois never looked back, though Colgate was able to whittle the deficit to under 10 points when it cut Illinois' lead to 62-53 with 3:35 left in the second half. Colgate never led in a contest that Illinois controlled for 39:07.

Four Illini tallied double-digit scoring figures; Coleman Hawkins poured in 16 points, Marcus Domask and Quincy Guerrier scored 15 points apiece and Terrence Shannon Jr. added 14 points.

Ty Rogers and Dain Dainja led Illinois on the glass with eight rebounds apiece as the Illini earned a 43-25 rebounding advantage over the Raiders.

Jeff Woodward paced Colgate's attack with 14 points and four rebounds.