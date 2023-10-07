No. 16 Florida A&M at Southern gameday preview, predictions, players to watch

It’s gameday on ‘The Bluff.’

The Florida A&M Rattlers, ranked No. 16 in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll, visit the Southern Jaguars in a Southwestern Athletic Conference divisional crossover game at Baton Rouge’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPNU.

FAMU is head coached by Willie Simmons, who’s in his sixth year with the team. Simmons has a 58-24 all-time record and 37-13 with the Rattlers after defeating SWAC East division opponent Mississippi Valley 31-7 in Week 5.

Southern is led by second-year head coach Eric Dooley, who is in his second year with his team. Dooley is 29-22 all-time and 9-7 with the Jaguars.

The Rattlers, who defeated the Jaguars 30-16 last year, own the all-time head-to-head record 38-26-1. Additionally, FAMU is on a three-game winning streak over Southern.

Players to Watch: Florida A&M at Southern

FAMU Rattlers

Quarterback Jeremy Moussa: 58 completion percentage, 1,244 passing yards, ten touchdowns, five interceptions

Defensive End Anthony Dunn Jr.: 25 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries, 5.5 sacks

Running Back Lelan Wilhoite (Wild Card): Three carries for 29 rushing yards against MVSU

Southern Jaguars

Quarterback Harold Blood: 61 completion percentage, 913 passing yards, five touchdowns, five interceptions

Running Back Gary Quarles Jr.: 48 carries, 176 rushing yards, two touchdowns

Defensive Tackle Ckelby Givens: 23 tackles, ten tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles

"Quote It": Florida A&M at Southern

Willie Simmons, FAMU: "Huge test for us this week. Southern is always a great contest and a true rival in every sense of the word. Baton Rouge is an extremely difficult place to play. They'll have a great turnout and we know we'll have our hands full with a team that's playing its best ball of the season right now. Looking forward to the challenge. This is a game that true football fans want to be a part of."

Eric Dooley, Southern: "FAMU has a good football team. Coach Simmons and I have been going against each other for a long time. We love to compete at a high level. We understand it's not about the scheme. It's just about being prepared and playing for 60 minutes. We're preparing our team for a hard fought contest."

Score Prediction: FAMU 21, Southern 16

Florida A&M (4-1, 3-0 SWAC) at Southern (2-2, 2-0 SWAC) Game Information

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch: ESPNU, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers take on Southern Jaguars in SWAC game | Preview