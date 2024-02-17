No. 16 Dayton gets tough home win over Fordham

The No. 16 Dayton Flyers finished strong in a close game Saturday afternoon against the Fordham Rams in a 78-70 victory at the UD Arena.

DaRon Holmes II led the way with 29 points and 10 rebounds. He scored seven of the team’s last nine points over the last 3:33 of the game.

UD led 69-68 with 3:42 remaining but Holmes’ fastbreak dunk stretched it 71-68.

Three other Flyers scored in double figures. Javon Bennett had 14 points, Enoch Cheeks added 12, and Nate Santos scored 11 points.

Dayton improves to 21-4 overall (11-2 in the Atlantic 10). They are also now 13-0 at the UD Arena.

Bennett injured his ankle Tuesday night against Duquesne, but played 29 minutes.

Cheeks has now scored in double figures in four of the last five games.

Dayton’s next game will be Wednesday night at 7 p.m. when they travel to Fairfax, Virginia to play George Mason.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will be also carried here at WHIO.com.