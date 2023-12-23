No. 16 Colorado State men’s basketball holds off LMU as Nique Clifford has career night

A big-time response for a top-25 team.

The seemingly comfortable double-digit first-half lead for the Colorado State men’s basketball team quickly disappeared on the road Friday night.

The Rams went from 16 up on Loyola-Marymount to down by a point early in the second half.

A response fitting of a team with big goals ensued.

CSU followed the brief deficit with a 10-0 run.

It gave the cushion needed to ward off a hot 3-point shooting effort from LMU as No. 16/17 CSU won 76-67.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Colorado transfer Nique Clifford has looked quite comfortable in the green at CSU, working perfectly in a free-flowing offensive system.

Friday brought a career-high 23 points as Clifford frequently and consistently found openings inside.

He was excellent and helped the shorthanded Rams (Jalen Lake and Josiah Strong are still out injured) pick up an important win.

Running the offense to help get Clifford open was, of course, the star point guard Isaiah Stevens.

It was a historic night for the super-senior. His 19 points pushed him past Pat Durham for the all-time leading scorer in CSU men’s basketball history. Stevens is now the program's all-time leader in both points and assists.

Fittingly, he had big moments, too. He scored the first five points of the 10-0 run to help CSU re-take the lead. He also added seven assists.

CSU holds off LMU surge

When CSU was up 16 in the first half it looked like the Rams might cruise to a comfortable win.

But the Rams (11-1) went the final 3:52 of the first half without scoring, letting LMU (7-6) back into the game with just an eight-point halftime lead.

LMU’s Will Johnston then went scorched earth, hitting 3-pointer after 3-pointer. He finished with 27 points and eight 3-pointers and it was a deep ball from him that briefly gave LMU a lead.

CSU tried 2-3 zone at times and sorely missed the perimeter defense of Strong and Lake.

The Rams battled foul trouble all night. Tavi Jackson, who has had to step into the main perimeter defense role, had three by half. Patrick Cartier and Rashaan Mbemba both had to go in-and-out with fouls.

CSU had to piecemeal lineups together.

In the end, the Rams held off the surge.

Final nonconference test passed

LMU’s resume won’t grab tons of attention, but this was a tricky game. On the road right before Christmas against a team who recently beat UNLV.

It was a dangerous matchup and for a while it was a nerve-wracking game for fans.

But CSU passed the test and notches another piece of a resume in a great nonconference slate. The only hiccup is a home loss to Saint Mary’s, which will likely be a Quad 2 loss. A second true road win is also a nice depth piece for the resume.

The Rams are No. 15 in NET. The final nonconference game is vs. Division II Adams State at Moby Arena on Dec. 29.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: No. 16 Colorado State basketball holds off LMU as Nique Clifford has career night