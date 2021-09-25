No. 16 Arkansas takes down No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10

Arkansas is 4-0.

The No. 16 Razorbacks jumped out to an early 17-0 lead and simply kept A&M's offense from doing anything outside of a long Isaiah Spiller run in the second half to beat the No. 7 Aggies 20-10 in Arlington on Saturday.

Arkansas broke big play after big play in the first half as K.J. Jefferson hit Treylon Burks for an 85-yard TD pass in the first quarter and AJ Green broke multiple tackles on a 46-yard catch and run in the second half.

Spiller scored an 85-yard TD run in the third quarter but that's about all the A&M offense could muster. Zach Calzada, once again starting in place of the injured Haynes King, couldn't do anything downfield. Calzada was 20-of-35 passing for 151 yards and an interception.

Arkansas also had to play without Jefferson for part of the second half. He appeared to injure his left knee on the first possession of the third quarter and was visibly limping. He was replaced by freshman backup Malik Hornsby but came back onto the game in the fourth quarter to help Arkansas simply run it out to the finish.

A&M's best chance to tie Arkansas in the second half evaporated early in the fourth quarter when Calzada was intercepted by Montaric Brown with 12 minutes to go. Arkansas got the ball on the Aggies' side of the field and were able to burn off over five minutes of clock before kicking a field goal for the final 10 point margin.