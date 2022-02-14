No. 15 Wisconsin bids to keep pace in Big Ten, visits Indiana

No. 15 Wisconsin will look to stay in the Big Ten title chase when it plays Tuesday at reeling Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.

The Badgers (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) find themselves in a four-way fight with Illinois, Purdue and Michigan State at the top of the conference standings. Wisconsin is coming off a 73-65 home loss to Rutgers on Saturday, a game in which the Badgers shot 47.3 percent from the floor.

Wisconsin, however, turned the ball over nine times in the second half against Rutgers.

"They're disappointed," Badgers coach Greg Gard said. "It burns. I don't want them to be so happy-go-lucky that this doesn't matter. This matters. You could hear a pin drop in the locker room. This means something to them. But in this sport, in this league, you've got to flip it pretty quick. You can't let today impact us as we prepare for Tuesday."

The game will be a rematch of the Big Ten opener for both teams on Dec. 8, when Wisconsin rallied from a 22-point deficit to beat Indiana at home. Johnny Davis collected 23 points and nine rebounds in the win.

Davis has emerged as a Big Ten player of the year candidate this season, averaging 20.3 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Indiana (16-8, 7-7) hopes to break a three-game losing streak on Tuesday.

The Hoosiers are coming off a 76-61 loss at Michigan State on Saturday, dropping to 2-6 on the road this season.

"We're upset after a loss, but I mean, you can't sit here and dwell on it," Indiana forward Race Thompson said. "Like I said before you can't get too up, you can't get too down. I think we've just got to know, we've got to get back to work, we've got to really lock in because we're not trying to let another one slip away from us, especially at home. We don't want to lose another game at home."

Thompson is averaging 15.2 points and 8.8 rebounds over his last five games, but Indiana isn't getting enough perimeter production to complement Thompson and leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis (17.5 ppg). The Hoosiers have shot just 24.0 percent from 3-point range (12-50) during their current three-game skid.

"We practice a lot of shooting the basketball," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "I've just got to get them comfortable, and to feel good about themselves and to make them."

The strength of Indiana remains on defense, where the Hoosiers rank first in the Big Ten in scoring defense (63.8 points per game) and first in defensive field goal percentage (37.6 percent). Indiana has held 10 teams to under 60 points this season, including five in conference play.

In the loss to Michigan State, Indiana broke down defensively by allowing point guards to get into the lane and create. Spartans starting point guard A.J. Hoggard finished with 14 points and eight assists.

"That was a major breakdown as far as our pick and roll coverage," Woodson said. "Normally we've been pretty good in guarding the ball and really taking care of our assignments."

