No. 15 Westlake takes on Lake Travis: How to watch the Texas high school football matchup

The Texas high school football spotlight will focus heavily on Austin this Friday as No. 15 Westlake takes on Lake Travis.

Both teams enter the game undefeated, opening up storylines beyond city supremacy with a possible Super 25 impact looming next week.

Westlake enters the game on massive regular-season winning streaking (35 games) and currently holds the No. 15 spot in the national rankings. Led by junior quarterback Paxton Land, the Chaparrals’ offense has put up impressive numbers in the first three games, although it’s the defense, which has only allowed 21 points so far, highlights this dynamic roster.

On the other sideline, Lake Travis has matched the Chaps’ 2023 output with an impressive offense and an equally stingy defense. The team has 15 returning starters from 2022, which includes a solid offensive line in front of junior quarterback Kadyn Leon and fellow class of 2024 standout Nico Hamilton at running back.

Complementing the offensive attack is an experienced defense that has surrendered a mere 10 points a game on average.

Will it be enough for the Cavaliers to take it back to 2019 — the last time the team defeated their in-city rival—and pull of the win?

In the land of 6A Texas football, anything can happen under the Friday night lights.

High school football fans around the nation who are looking to watch the Super 25 matchup can live-stream the game on the NFHS Network.

(USA TODAY Network)

The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports allows fans to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

Note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports