No. 15 Westlake takes on Dripping Springs: How to watch the Texas high school football matchup

The Texas high school football spotlight will once again shine brightly on the Austin area as No. 15 Westlake takes on Dripping Springs this Friday night.

Both teams enter the game atop the 6A-Region 4-District 26 rankings, which opens up storylines beyond city supremacy, much like the Chapparlas’ win over Lake Travis in September.

For Westlake, the impressive run continues for a team that enters the game on a massive regular-season winning streaking (38 games). Led by junior quarterback Paxton Land, the Chaparrals’ offense has steadily put up impressive numbers in the first six games, but it’s still the stout defense, which has only allowed 49 points so far, that highlights this dynamic roster.

Like last year’s matchup, will that side of the ball be the deciding factor?

For Dripping Springs, the team can certainly attest to their opponent’s shutdown prowess while also showcasing a solid defense of their own. And while significant offensive pieces from 2022 are gone—namely, quarterback Austin Novosad and top running back Kade Curry—the Tigers have talented athletes on that side of the ball, including Jack Robert Tyndall, Cooper Reid, Maddox Bloomgren and a trio of experienced linemen in Macander Evans, Jacob Ponton and Jackson Key.

Dripping Springs Tigers tight end Maddox Bloomgren (80) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Bowie Bulldogs during the first quarter at the District 26-6A football game on Friday, Sept 22, 2023, at Dripping Springs High School – Dripping Springs, TX.

Do the Tigers have enough to flip the script on the 29-10 home loss they suffered in 2022?

In the land of 6A Texas football, anything can happen under the Friday night lights.

