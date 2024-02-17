No. 15 UConn routs Georgetown, 85-44, on Senior Night

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards finished with 26 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, Paige Bueckers scored 21 and No. 15 Connecticut breezed to an 85-44 victory over Georgetown on Friday night.

Edwards made 11 of 16 shots and 4 of 5 free throws for the Huskies (22-5, 14-0 Big East Conference), who upped their win streak against the Hoyas (16-10, 6-9) to 38 in a series they lead 54-6. Edwards posted her fifth straight double-double and 13th of the season. Bueckers sank three 3-pointers and handed out eight assists. Freshman reserve Ice Brady scored 10 on 5-for-5 shooting, adding five rebounds.

Victoria Rivera made four 3-pointers and scored 16 to pace Georgetown.

Rivera hit a 3-pointer to give Georgetown an early 5-2 lead. KK Arnold sank a 3-pointer in the midst of a 12-0 run and UConn led 27-9 after one quarter.

Bueckers had 13 points and six assists, Edwards scored 10 with eight rebounds and the Huskies built a 46-20 advantage by halftime.

UConn, which shot 57.1% in the first half, cooled off to 25% shooting in the third period — making 4 of 16 attempts. Georgetown made four 3-pointers and outscored the Huskies by a point to trail 60-35 heading to the fourth.



Edwards had a three-point play to push the Huskies’ lead to 30 with nine minutes remaining.

The Huskies beat Georgetown on the road 83-55 in early January.

UConn will host No. 20 Creighton on Monday. Georgetown returns home to play St. John’s on Tuesday.