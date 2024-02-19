No. 15 UConn meets No. 20 Creighton at noon Monday in sold-out XL Center

Feb. 18—Not forgetting the significance that Friday brought for the UConn women's basketball team, with Paige Bueckers and Aubrey Griffin announcing their return for next season as part of the Huskies' Senior Night celebration, Monday's game against Creighton can also have a significant impact.

No. 15 UConn (22-5, 14-0) can clinch at least a share of the Big East Conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming league tournament with a victory over No. 20 Creighton (21-3, 12-2), which would give the Huskies a three-game lead with three to play.

UConn remains unbeaten in the league, while Creighton has an 11-game winning streak since losing to the Huskies 94-50 on Jan. 3.

The rematch will take place at noon Monday at the XL Center in a game which has been announced as a sellout. It will be televised on Fox.

Creighton is led by 6-foot-1 forward Emma Ronsiek with 18.1 points per game, 5-10 guard Lauren Jensen with 17.2 points per game and 6-1 guard/forward Morgan Maly with 14.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.

UConn is led by a pair of national player of the year candidates in Bueckers and senior forward Aaliyah Edwards. Bueckers is averaging 20.0 points per game and Edwards is at 18.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

The Huskies defeated Georgetown 85-44 Friday and are looking for their 11th straight regular-season conference championship and 11th straight league championship when the Big East Tournament is held March 8-11 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

