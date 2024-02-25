No. 15 UConn will clinch Big East regular-season title outright with a win Sunday at DePaul

Feb. 24—Having already clinched a share of its 11th straight regular-season conference championship, the 15th-ranked UConn women's basketball team can win the Big East title outright Sunday with a victory at DePaul.

The Huskies (23-5 overall, 15-0 Big East) play the Blue Demons (12-16, 4-11) at Wintrust Arena in Chicago beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday (CBS Sports Network).

UConn clinched at least a share of the Big East title with last Monday's 73-53 win over No. 20 Creighton at the XL Center. That was also UConn coach Geno Auriemma's 1,203rd career victory, eclipising former Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski for second all-time in Division I basketball.

Said UConn redshirt junior Paige Bueckers, who led the way in that game with 24 points: "It's huge just celebrating the mini-victories. Obviously when you come to Connecticut, all you think about and are really known for is national championships, but us as a team ... I think you just sort of enjoy those mini-milestones.

"I know the goal right in front of us is to win the Big East regular-season championship, so that's what we're focused on right now."

UConn has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Big East tournament at Mohegan Sun and Creighton earned the No. 2 seed with a 79-69 win Saturday over Villanova.

UConn is led by Bueckers with 20.1 points per game and Aaliyah Edwards with 18.1 points and 9.2 rebounds. In her last five games, Edwards has four double-doubles and is averaging 20.0 points and 12.2 rebounds, earning last week's U.S. Basketball Writers' Association National Player of the Week honor.

DePaul is led by 5-foot-11 guard Anaya Peoples with 18.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

— Vickie Fulkerson