No. 15 Texas beats Kansas 50-48 on last-second field goal

Texas had to fend off Kansas on Saturday night. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

No. 15 Texas needed a field goal from Cameron Dicker with no time left to escape a tremendous upset bid by Kansas on Saturday night.

Dicker’s 33-yard field goal for the 50-48 win came 71 seconds after Kansas took the lead at 48-47 when QB Carter Stanley found Daylon Charlot wide open in the back of the end zone for the go-ahead two-point conversion.

How Kansas took the lead vs. Texas. (Longnorn Network)

It was the first time Kansas had led against the Longhorns since taking a 24-21 lead after halftime. And thankfully for Texas, the Kansas defense couldn’t really stop the Longhorns.

Texas went 60 yards in 10 plays to set up Dicker’s game-winning attempt.

How Texas beat Kansas. (via Longhorn Network)

While Texas is certainly happy to escape with the win, it’s alarming that a Longhorn defense that struggled to tackle against Oklahoma a week ago couldn’t stop Kansas’ offense. The Jayhawks racked up 569 yards on 86 plays and could have won the game if it wasn’t for two missed field goals in the first half.

Texas also needed a big special teams play for the winning margin too. Kansas pulled within 31-30 in the third quarter and looked set to tie the game with an extra point. But Liam Jones’ extra point was blocked and D'Shawn Jamison returned it for two points and a 33-30 Texas lead.

A win for the Jayhawks could have been more iconic for the football program than a 2016 victory by the Jayhawks over Charlie Strong’s team in 2016 in Lawrence. Kansas coach Les Miles has never beaten the Longhorns in his coaching career and a win Saturday night would have given Kansas its third win of the season with five games to play. Kansas hasn’t had more than three wins in a season since Mark Mangino’s final season in 2009.

The win moves Texas to 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in the Big 12 while Kansas drops to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the conference. The Longhorns are tied with Iowa State for third in the conference behind Oklahoma and Baylor who are tied atop the Big 12 at 4-0. The Bears beat Oklahoma State 45-27 on Saturday to stake their claim to being the second-best team in the conference and nothing Texas showed on Saturday disproves the notion that Baylor is more worthy than the No. 2 spot in the Big 12 than the Longhorns.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

