No. 15 seed Oral Roberts upsets Ohio State in men's NCAA Tournament first-round shocker

No. 15 seed Oral Roberts shocked No. 2 Ohio State 75-72 on Friday in the men's NCAA Tournament first round.

The Golden Eagles' Kevin Obanor made two free throws with 13 seconds left in overtime to seal the win after he made two free throws with 14.9 seconds left to tie the game at 64 and force overtime.

Sophomore guard Max Abmas – the nation's leading scorer – made key plays down the stretch to help the mid-major pull off the bracket-busting upset.

Oral Roberts becomes just the ninth No. 15 seed to knock out a No. 2, joining the likes of Middle Tennessee (2016) and Florida Gulf Coast (2013).

Oral Roberts players celebrate after the upset.

Abmas fueled the Golden Eagles early on in the stunner, scoring 18 of his 29 points in the first half to help his team lead 36-33 and set the tone early on. Obanor gave Oral Roberts a backbone on the interior, finishing with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

E.J. Liddell made a three-pointer to make it a one-point game late in overtime, but it wasn't enough.

After trailing throughout much of the second half, Ohio State took a four-point lead with 2:30 remaining off a Liddell free throw, but Oral Roberts kept it close down the stretch.

Liddell did his best to make up for a poor shooting night for the rest of the Buckeyes (OSU shot 22% from three-point range). Liddell paced Ohio State with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Duane Washington Jr. finished with 18 points.

Abmas, the Summit League Player of the Year, shot 10-for-24 from the floor on Friday. He averages 24.2 points per game as one of the most potent scorers in the country. The sophomore guard scored 41 points in a Feb. 27 win over Western Illinois and 42 points in a Feb. 13 win over South Dakota State.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oral Roberts stuns Ohio State for first upset of men's NCAA Tournament