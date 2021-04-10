No. 15 seed Kudermetova, Kovinic set for Volvo Car final

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Veronikia Kudermetova of Russia and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro will play for their first WTA title Sunday in the Volvo Car Open championship.

Kudermetova, the 15th seed, rolled past Spain's Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-3, continuing a run at the year's opening clay-court tournament where she hadn't lost a set in four matches this week.

Kudermetova, 23, reached the final of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open in January before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

Kudermetova said she'll try not to think much about that defeat three months ago. “I'd just like to try and work and play the final here and have fun,” she said. “It's an amazing atmosphere here."

Badosa, who outsed top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals, tried to scratch back in the match. After losing the opening set and down 2-0 in the second, she won the next two games to tie.

That's when the two played a 12-minute game where Kudermetova saved two break points to pull ahead. She won four of the final five games.

Kudermetova said she was nervous entering the match, but called on her emotions to pull her through. “I liked it very much,” she said.

Kovinic, unseeded and ranked 91st in the world, defeated her third seeded opponent in Jabeur to make the final. She topped No. 3 seed and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Thursday, then dropped the opening set against 11th seeded Yulia Putintseva in the quarterfinals before rallying to victory.

Kovinic was tied with Jabeur at 3-all in the opening set, then won seven straight games to take control. It is Kovinic's first finals' appearance in a WTA tournament since a clay-court event in Instanbul, Turkey in 2016.

Kovinic, 26, had no illusions that would change when the week began. “To be honest, I didn't feel 100 percent confident" entering this tournament, she said. “Match by match, my game improved and my confidence raised a little bit and everything came together. I'm in the final right now.”

Kudermetova and Kovinic have met just once previously, the Russian taking a qualifying round match for the Shenzhen Open in China in December 2018.

Recommended Stories

  • Jayson Tatum becomes youngest player in Celtics history to post 50-point game

    The last Celtics player to score as much as Tatum was Larry Bird.

  • Trae Young and the Hawks get the win over the Bulls

    The Hawks withstood Zach LaVine's 50-point performance to get the win over the Bulls and Trae Young played a big roll in the win.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Who else goes QB in the top 10?

    See where this year's top quarterback prospects land in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

  • Penalty call: coaches ejected for flouting Augusta’s phone rules

    As some players’ mentors have found out in Masters week, this grand old club will punish anyone who breaks its traditions Spectators at the 18th green of the Masters, which stands alone as a tournament that denies the general use of mobile phones. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The famously no-nonsense approach of Augusta National to matters of discipline has been evident once more during Masters week, with more than one player’s coach understood to have been ejected from the premises for violating the rules on mobile phone usage. In one instance, a competitor’s tutor was discovered to be filming his client from outside the ropes during the opening round and was duly asked to leave the course. It is unclear whether the coach was allowed back inside the gates, given his player has survived the 36-hole cut. Mobile phones are not permitted at all for spectators on entry to Augusta National or for the media outside their designated building. Coaches are allowed them under strict guidance, which pertains largely to the capture or filming of swing work during practice sessions on long or short game ranges. This week the guidelines have been abused more than once, with swift action taken. Augusta National did not offer comment. However, the club has privately made it plain that it has mobile phone policies and they are enforced. The Masters stands alone as a tournament that denies general use of mobile phones and there is no apparent sign of that situation changing. Speaking before the 2019 Masters, the Augusta National chairman, Fred Ridley, said: “I think that’s something that does set us apart. I think our patrons appreciate our cell phone policy. I don’t believe that’s a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future, if ever. I can’t speak for future chairmen, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right.” Even players are not immune to the phone rules. “I remember one of my first Masters I was with Ian Poulter and we were posting a few pictures on Twitter and stuff, and someone came out and told us to cease and desist,” the former US Open champion Graeme McDowell told GolfWeek last year. Kim Si-woo is likely to receive at the very least a stern lecture after breaking his putter in a fit of pique on the 15th hole of his second round. The South Korean managed to play his closing three in level par despite putting with a fairway wood. On the PGA Tour, the deliberate breaking of clubs tends to see players quietly fined. “I was lucky I only had like three-, four-, five-feet [putts] over the last few holes,” Kim said. “So I got lucky there. It was just frustration.” The surprise Masters contender Will Zalatoris, meanwhile, has reflected on his early encounters with Jordan Spieth. Zalatoris is making his Augusta debut at the age of 24, six years on from Spieth’s runaway victory. The pair are acquainted from amateur days, having both been schooled in Texas. “I’ve known Jordan, I guess since I was about 10 years old,” Zalatoris said. “He was always a world-beater at such a young age. The story I always tell is we were 14, playing my home club in Dallas at Bent Tree, and he made a crazy up-and-down on the first hole to save par basically from another fairway. He went out and birdied six out of the next eight to shoot 29 on the front, and he broke the course record that had been there for 20-plus years. That was at 14. “I’ve seen him do just some of the most miraculous things playing little games at home. But playing against him, he’s always set the bar, especially in Texas, in terms of whatever that bar is at whatever level. I think guys like Scottie Scheffler and myself really owe him a lot for setting that bar. “We’d probably make a great Ryder Cup pairing because I’m a really good ball-striker and he’s probably the best chipper and putter in the last 30 years. He’s been a great friend and really a great role model.”

  • QB Trey Lance schedules 2nd Pro Day, Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch expected to attend

    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are expected to be at North Dakota State for Trey Lance's 2nd Pro Day before the NFL draft.

  • Lonzo Ball reacts on Twitter to Zion Williamson’s career night vs. Sixers

    After Zion Williamson exploded for a career night on Friday against the 76ers, Lonzo Ball took to Twitter to support his teammate.

  • UFC’s Sean O’Malley casually asks Dominick Cruz: ‘Who’s a bigger fight than me right now?’

    Sean O'Malley was calm, cool and collected in a video callout of former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

  • Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for NBA draft, but won't hire an agent

    Scotty Pippen Jr. will find out how NBA teams feel about his ability.

  • Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader smashes Lyoto Machida, advances to grand prix semifinal

    Ryan Bader avenged his 2012 loss to Lyoto Machida and advanced to the tournament semifinal.

  • Cowboys News: Kyle Pitts smokescreen or real interest? Trading back in draft

    The 2021 draft draws near for the Dallas Cowboys. Who will be chosen at No. 10? Which group in the draft has the most athletic ability?

  • Record 4 red cards given after brawl breaks out in NWSL Challenge Cup opener

    Portland could be without two players and its coach in a future game.

  • Sharks trade Devan Dubnyk to Avalanche for Greg Pateryn, draft pick

    The Sharks have made a move a few days ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • Report: Harry Kane planning to move from Tottenham

    Harry Kane leaving Tottenham is something that Spurs fans have been preparing for ever since, well, his first few months as a Tottenham player.

  • Why Penei Sewell is falling in the latest NFL mock drafts

    Analyst have Sewell dropping out of the top 10

  • Michigan Wolverines Football Spring Game Notes, Part I – QB Play, More

    Michigan football’s spring practice ended Saturday with a scrimmage at the Big House. Here’s part one of what we’ve

  • 3 trade backs in 1st round land Cowboys 7 top-100 picks in latest mock draft

    First things first, I poppa…. no wait. That's a Biggie Smalls lyric. First things first, it's important to reiterate that mock drafts are exercises meant to explore the various possibilities of what a draft may look like. While those who take mock ...

  • MLB roundup: Joe Musgrove blanks Rangers in Padres' first no-hitter

    Joe Musgrove, a San Diego County native who grew up a Padres fan, threw the first no-hitter in franchise history Friday night, beating the Texas Rangers 3-0 in Arlington, Texas. Musgrove came within one hit batter of a perfect game, as he plunked Joey Gallo on the right hip in the fourth. Musgrove (2-0) struck out 10 and retired Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a grounder to shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to end the game.

  • Mock draft watch: Browns land versatile defensive help in PFF’s latest

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can play safety, LB or the heavy nickel

  • Celtics vs. Timberwolves observations: Jayson Tatum's ceiling on display in monster outing

    Jayson Tatum put forth one of the best games of his career Friday night in a win against Minnesota. His 53-point outing reminded everyone that he's a developing player that still has top-tier potential.

  • Bellator 256 results: Cat Zingano shows slick ground game in armbar submission win

    Cat Zingano is now 2-for-2 in Bellator and has her hopes up for a featherweight title shot after a nice showing.