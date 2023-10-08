No. 15 Oregon State uses strong 4th quarter to win shootout at Cal

No. 15 Oregon State defeated California by a final score of 52-40 on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Berkeley. The Beavers totaled 499 yards of offense behind DJ Uiagalelei's 275 passing yards and five touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Anthony Gould finished with a game-high 117 receiving yards on seven receptions for the Beavers, while Jack Velling tallied his first career multi-TD game with three receiving touchdowns against the Golden Bears.