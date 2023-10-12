No. 15 Oregon State Beavers football faces big challenge in No. 18 UCLA

No. 15 Oregon State begins the second half of the regular season Saturday against No. 18 UCLA.

This will be the Beavers’ third matchup against a ranked opponent in the past four games.

So far, Oregon State is 1-1 against ranked teams, with a loss at Washington State, and a home win against Utah.

Saturday’s game will be at Reser Stadium, where the Beavers are 3-0.

“We’ve got a big-time opponent coming into Reser Stadium, UCLA,” Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said. “Coach (Chip) Kelly has been doing it at a high level for a long time.”

Oregon State is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12, coming off a 52-40 win at California.

UCLA is 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference, coming off a 25-17 win against Washington State.

UCLA's strength is on defense

The Bruins’ strength is their defense, which is No. 1 in the Pac-12, allowing 254.2 yards per game.

They are No. 1 in rushing defense, holding teams to 64.6 yards per game. They’re No. 2 in passing defense, limiting teams to 189.6 yards per game.

The Beavers will have their hands full because the Bruins are strong across the board defensively.

“A dominant defense as you look at these guys on tape,” Smith said. “So that’ll be a serious, serious challenge.”

On the other side of the ball, UCLA is fifth in the conference in total offense, at 459 yards per game.

The Bruins are decent at running the ball. They rank fourth in rushing offense at 200.2 yards.

They’ve struggled in the passing game, though. UCLA averages 258.8 passing yards per game, which ranks seventh in the conference.

Carson Steele leads UCLA in rushing with 413 yards and two touchdowns. The Bruins have six players with rushing touchdowns.

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore has thrown for 1,139 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Bruins have six receivers with more than 100 yards.

Beavers' strength defensively matches well against UCLA

Defensively, Oregon State ranks fourth in the conference at 325.6 yards per game, and their strength is stopping the run — their rushing defense ranks third at 96.1 yards per game.

While UCLA has struggled passing the ball, Oregon State is in the middle of the pack at defending the pass — the Beavers are fifth in passing defense at 229.5 yards per game.

Offensively, the Beavers are far better at running the ball.

Oregon State ranks third in rushing offense (205.5), ninth in passing offense (243.6), and sixth overall (449.1).

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has completed 60% of his passes for 1,307 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Damien Martinez has rushed for 586 yards to lead the team, and he’s scored three touchdowns.

Silas Bolden leads the team with 369 receiving yards and three touchdowns. West Salem graduate Anthony Gould has 356 yards and two touchdowns.

This game is a big one for the Beavers, who are looking for another win against a ranked opponent, as well as staying unbeaten at home.

Oregon State has tough opponents in the second half of the season, and getting it started with a win is important.

And even though making a bowl game is the minimum for the Beavers, they will become bowl eligible with a win Saturday.

ABOUT THE GAME

Who: No. 15 Oregon State vs. No. 18 UCLA

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis

Records: Oregon State (5-1 overall, 2-1 Pac-12); UCLA (4-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12)

Line: Oregon State by 4

TV: Fox

Prediction: Oregon State 21, UCLA 17

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon State Beavers football vs. UCLA: What to know, stats