No. 15 Oregon State Beavers at California Bears: Breaking down Saturday's game matchup

Oregon State got back to its winning ways last week in a big way.

The Beavers beat then-No. 10 Utah 21-7 at Reser Stadium after losing the previous week at Washington State.

After the win, Oregon State is up to No. 15 in the AP poll, and they take a 4-1 overall record, including 1-1 in the Pac-12, to Berkeley to face a mediocre California team.

The Bears now are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference after beating Arizona State last week.

“We’ve got a big-time challenge this weekend. We go back on the road,” Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said. “That program at Cal has played us tough, if you look at the battles the past three or four years. I’ve got a bunch of respect for (California head coach) Justin Wilcox.”

In the past four meetings, Oregon State has won three of them. But two of those wins were by just eight points combined.

Cal strong at running the ball

This season, California is eighth in the Pac-12 in total offense, averaging 430.4 yards per game.

The Bears are a run-heavy offense, ranking second in the conference at 212.6 rushing yards per game. They are 10th in passing offense, at 217.8 passing yards per game.

California has used two quarterbacks this season.

Sam Jackson has thrown for 556 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. Ben Finley has thrown for 533 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Jadn Ott has rushed for 471 yards and five touchdowns for the Bears, and Isaiah Ifanse has rushed for 262 yards and five touchdowns.

At receiver, Jeremiah Hunter has been strong for Cal, with 27 catches for 321 yards and four touchdowns.

“I see it as a challenge in the balance they create,” Smith said. “Run game especially, it includes the quarterback, and that’s always challenging. They have a big-time receiver. I mean Jeremiah Hunter is making a bunch of plays for them.”

Defensively, California ranks seventh in the Pac-12, allowing 358 yards per game.

The Bears are fifth in rushing defense at 98.4 yards per game, and 10th in passing defense at 259.6.

Beavers’ passing game has work to do

Oregon State continues to run the ball well at 206 rushing yards per game (third in the conference), but the passing game remains a work in progress at 233.2 yards per game (eighth in the conference).

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has completed 57% of his passes for 1,032 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 117 yards and five touchdowns.

Uiagalelei’s completion percentage and interceptions in recent games have been a concern.

On the ground, Damien Martinez and Deshaun Fenwick have been a strong duo for the Beavers.

Martinez has 497 yards and two touchdowns, and Fenwick has 254 yards and four touchdowns.

Receivers Silas Bolden and West Salem graduate Anthony Gould haven’t found consistency yet, but both have had their moments.

Bolden has 24 catches for 335 yards and two touchdowns, and Gould has 13 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Beavers are the clear favorite Saturday

Oregon State should come out on top Saturday at California, as 9.5-point favorites, and it would be important for the Beavers to get a road conference win.

The Pac-12 is starting to heat up.

There are four teams in the conference that are still unbeaten — No. 9 USC (5-0, 3-0), No. 7 Washington (5-0, 2-0), No. 8 Oregon (5-0, 2-0) and No. 13 Washington State (4-0, 1-0).

Oregon State and No. 18 Utah both are 4-1 and 1-1. Arizona and California both are 3-2 and 1-1.

“Right now, after five (games), I think we can be really good,” Smith said. “It’s about sustaining it, week in and week out.”

How to watch the game

Who: No. 15 Oregon State at California

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley

Records: Oregon State (4-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12); California (3-2 overall; 1-1 Pac-12)

Line: Oregon State by 9.5

TV: Pac-12 Network

Prediction: Oregon State 31, California 20

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon State at California: What to know about Saturday football game