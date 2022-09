The Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was piling up the yardage, but the No. 15 Ducks were not getting into the end zone in the first half against Washington State. Nix threw touchdown passes to Cam McCormick and Troy Franklin, and Mase Funa returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown as Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) erased a 34-22 deficit.