No. 15 Oregon football dominates Montana, Herbert throws for five TDs

Oregon football took care of business in Eugene, defeating Montana by a final of 35-3 on Saturday night. Justin Herbert controlled the game as he finished with five passing touchdowns and 316 yards on 30 of 42 passing attempts. The Oregon signal-caller also extended his streak of games with at least one touchdown pass to 31 straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS. Running back Travis Dye broke the century mark with 101 yards on the ground as well in the dominant Ducks performance.

Scroll to continue with content Ad