No. 15 Florida Atlantic bounces back from Illinois loss to thrash Florida International 94-60

FAU guard Alijah Martin (15), who scored 14 points, is fouled by FIU guard Dashon Gittens during the first half of Wednesday's game in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON — No. 15 Florida Atlantic bounced back from its loss to No. 20 Illinois last week with a resounding 94-60 win over Florida International Wednesday night.

The Owls (8-2) put together one of their most efficient offensive nights in the blowout, jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the opening five minutes. But it was the defense that opened up so many easy looks.

By the 10-minute mark, FAU had held the Panthers (3-8) to 2-of-11 from the floor while forcing seven turnovers.

Despite getting decent looks at the rim on drives, the Panthers struggled to convert, and the Owls went over 19 minutes without committing a shooting foul. They entered halftime with a 43-20 lead after going 16-of-26 from the field and 5-of-10 from behind the arc.

The second half was more of the same, as Brandon Weatherspoon set the tone with three straight triples in the opening 90 seconds.

With the Weatherspoon’s gut-punch to start the half, the Panthers never found the right tempo and efficiency to get back within striking distance. The Owls made sure to extend the lead with paint touches that opened up easy looks, sweltering defense and by dominating on the boards.

Weatherspoon finished with 12 points. Johnell Davis tallied a team-high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting with four rebounds and three assists. Alijah Martin worked great off the ball, going for 14 points, five boards, three steals, and one block.

Here are three takeaways from the Owls’ blowout win over FIU.

What better way to bounce back than to dominate the box score?

Going 64 percent from the floor, 50 percent from behind the arc, winning the battle on the boards 43-27, and giving up just five attempts from the free-throw line paved the way to the Owls’ win.

Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin (50), guards Johnell Davis (1) and Alijah Martin (15) cheer the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. Florida Atlantic defeated Florida International 94-60. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

But it all started with the defense that held the Panthers to eight field goals in the first half, and forced 17 turnovers.

“I think we were priding ourselves on defense first,” said Bryan Greenlee, who finished with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting with four rebounds and three assists. “And our defensive performance in the early minutes of the game was good. Things weren’t falling on offense so we just kept relying on our offense to get us where we needed to be.”

Missed free throws and turnovers kept FAU's winning effort from being flawless.

The Owls were 6-of-16 from the foul line in the second half, and finished 11-of-23.

“We’ve had a couple games where we haven’t shot [free throws] well in the first half, and I would say it’s probably people talking about them too much and thinking about them too much,” Coach Dusty May said. “... The more you think, the worse you typically do.”

And while FAU forced 17 turnovers and scored 23 points off of them, the Owls also committed 17 turnovers. Part of it was the full-court press FIU showed throughout the game. After some hiccups early on, the Owls were able to slow down and get through the traps.

“We prepared for that press in practice leading up to this, so we knew they were going to throw that out at us,” Greenlee said. “We just had to focus on ball security, being crisp with our passes and meeting our passes.”

Despite the win, it’s business as usual for Dusty May and company.

The schedule does not get any easier for FAU. The Owls play St. Bonaventure in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Mass., on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN) and then will face No. 1-ranked Arizona on Dec. 23 in Las Vegas.

“We felt very confident [after losing to Illinois] that our guys were going to be more determined than usual because history shows that they bounce back,” May said. “Our guys respect St. Bonaventure, they respect Arizona, they respect Florida Gulf Coast. They know, especially this year, that over mountains are more mountains. And we’ve got a lot of work to do …”

