No. 15 Coastal Carolina becomes the sixth top 25 team to not play in Week 11 due to COVID-19
Six top 25 teams won’t be playing as scheduled on Saturday.
No. 15 Coastal Carolina’s game vs. Troy was postponed Friday morning because of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests at Troy. The game is the 12th of the weekend to be postponed or canceled and the sixth involving a top 25 team.
A makeup date was not immediately announced.
"While postponing a game is never an easy decision to make, it was the correct one in this instance as the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff are of the utmost importance," Troy athletic director Brent Jones said in a statement. "I would like recognize and thank the Sun Belt Conference staff and officials from Coastal Carolina for their collaborative approach and effort to come to this very difficult decision. I would be remiss if I did not thank our amazing staff of medical professionals and athletic trainers for their expertise in guiding us through these unprecedented times."
The 12 games postponed in Week 11 come after 10 games were postponed or canceled in Week 10. It’s no coincidence that the rise in postponements and cancellations come as coronavirus cases across the country are spiking.
The rash of games moved off Saturday means that just 13 games involving ranked teams are currently on the Week 11 schedule. None of those 13 games involve two teams that are both ranked.
The dozen games pushed back this week are the most of any week so far this season. Here are the six games involving top 25 games that have either been postponed or canceled
No. 1 Alabama vs. LSU (postponed)
No. 3 Ohio State vs. Maryland (canceled)
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Tennessee (postponed)
No. 12 Georgia vs. Missouri (postponed)
No. 15 Coastal Carolina vs. Troy (postponed)
No. 24 Auburn vs. Mississippi State (postponed)
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.
