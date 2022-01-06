No. 15 Alabama uses big 2nd-half run to beat Florida 83-70

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) celebrates with guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24), guard Myreon Jones (0) and forward CJ Felder (1) after blocking an Alabama shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
    1/4

    No. 15 Alabama uses big 2nd-half run to beat Florida 83-70

    Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) celebrates with guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24), guard Myreon Jones (0) and forward CJ Felder (1) after blocking an Alabama shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
  • Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) brings the ball up past Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
    2/4

    No. 15 Alabama uses big 2nd-half run to beat Florida 83-70

    Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) brings the ball up past Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
  • Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) makes a layup against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
    3/4

    No. 15 Alabama uses big 2nd-half run to beat Florida 83-70

    Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) makes a layup against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) blocks the shot of Alabama forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
    4/4

    No. 15 Alabama uses big 2nd-half run to beat Florida 83-70

    Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) blocks the shot of Alabama forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) celebrates with guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24), guard Myreon Jones (0) and forward CJ Felder (1) after blocking an Alabama shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) brings the ball up past Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) makes a layup against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) blocks the shot of Alabama forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Alabama coach Nate Oats challenged his guys at halftime to be better ''with the blue-collar stuff.'' He didn't need to be more specific. They knew he meant rebounds, blocks, steals, deflections and loose balls.

The Crimson Tide responded by getting just about all of them coming out of the locker room.

Jahvon Quinerly and Juwan Gary scored 19 points apiece and No. 15 Alabama opened the final 20 minutes with a 22-4 run that was instrumental in an 83-70 win over Florida on Wednesday night.

''We came into the game saying we had to win that war and we were losing it by a large margin at the half,'' Oats said. ''We just weren't playing hard enough.

''If we're going to win tough road games, we've got to play harder. We didn't make any huge adjustments on defense. We just had to play harder, be tougher, get some rebounds. I thought we picked it up quite a bit in the second half, just the whole energy level changed.''

The Crimson Tide (11-3, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) used the huge spurt to win consecutive games for the first time in a month and notch its first road victory of the season.

Florida (9-4, 0-1) whittled a 15-point deficit to 66-61 with 6 minutes to play, but Quinerly answered with a layup and Keon Ellis followed with a steal and a dunk to push the lead to back to nine. It was enough to get the Tide thinking about its last trip to Gainesville two years ago, when it squandered a 21-point lead and lost in double overtime.

''That started to go through my head,'' Oats said.

This time, though, the Gators never got closer the rest of the way.

Florida lost for the fourth time in seven games and the first of three straight against ranked teams. It was a daunting stretch for the Gators that became more difficult when they had to postpone a game and pause practices because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Coach Mike White's group was at full strength Wednesday, but several players had returned in recent days. The Gators looked sluggish at times, no more so than coming out of the locker room at halftime.

''No excuses,'' Florida guard Myreon Jones said. ''We just didn't have that grit we had in the first half. We got out hustled.''

Florida missed its first nine shots and had five turnovers - three of them by leading scorer Colin Castleton - during a woeful 8-minute stretch that turned a tight game into a double-digit affair.

Ellis finished with 13 points for the Crimson Tide, which had all five starters score in double figures. Jaden Shackelford chipped in 14, and Charles Bediako added 11 points and seven rebounds.

''We just came out with a lot of energy, everybody on the court, on the bench,'' Bediako said. ''We got a lot of defections, steals, rebounds. That was the biggest change in the game for us.''

Castleton led the Gators with 19 points but also had four of the team's 20 turnovers. CJ Felder had 12 points and Myreon Jones added 11.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama will have a chance to move up in the next AP men's college basketball poll, especially if it picks up another road win this weekend.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide entered the game at No. 21 in the NET rankings and is the only team in the nation with three wins against opponents ranked in the NET's top 10. Beating the Gators on the road should push the Tide even higher.

Florida: The Gators' COVID layoff showed throughout. Three starters picked up two fouls in the opening 10 minutes of the game, and guard Brandon McKissic was called for his third with 1:10 to play in the half.

NAPIER'S WELCOME

New Florida football coach Billy Napier got a standing ovation at halftime. It was Napier's first public appearance in Gainesville since he was hired in early December.

''It's not about me,'' Napier said. ''It's going to be about our football team. It's important for you to understand that we are going to do things with class. We are going to do things with integrity. And we are going to build young men of character.''

UP NEXT

Alabama: Plays at Missouri on Saturday.

Florida: Plays at No. 9 Auburn on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Vandy snaps losing streak to Arkansas with chaotic 75-74 win

    FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 22 points before fouling out and in a frantic finish Vanderbilt beat Arkansas 75-74 on Tuesday night in the Commodores' Southeastern Conference opener. JD Notae missed the potential game-winner from 3-point range for Arkansas with 1.2 seconds left. Vandy's Tyrin Lawrence missed two foul shots with nine seconds to go and the Commodores leading by the final margin.

  • Grammy Awards postponed due to Omicron surge

    The 2022 Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for later this month, are postponed due to surging COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, event organizers announced Wednesday.Why it matters: It's the second year music's biggest award night has been pushed back, CNN reports, and the latest Hollywood event rescheduled due to the pandemic. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 31. What they're saying: The Recordin

  • Joe Ingles becomes first Jazz player to enter COVID protocols

    Adrian Wojnarowski: A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Source: Twitter @wojespn What's the buzz on Twitter? Marc Stein @ TheSteinLine Guess there's now a newsletter jinx to ...

  • Kansas State dominates short-handed LSU 42-20 in Texas Bowl

    HOUSTON (AP) Deuce Vaughn and the Kansas State Wildcats finished a streaky season on a positive note Tuesday night with a dominant 42-20 win over short-handed LSU in the Texas Bowl. Vaughn, a sophomore running back and first-team All-American as an all-purpose player, rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries. ''The aggressiveness of our play calling opened up the running game,'' Vaughn said.

  • Here’s where Florida basketball stands in Jay Bilas’ updated rankings

    ESPN's Jay Bilas is showing Florida and the SEC a lot of love in his latest rankings update.

  • BONE: 10 players Alabama has strong chance to sign in ‘23

    There are many elite prospects heavily targeted by the University of Alabama in the 2023 class. The defending national champions are seeking its first commitment in next year's class, but possibly not far from adding a major in-state pledge. An early look at 10 recruits Alabama has a great chance to add in the coming months.

  • Omicron dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: Grammy Awards postponed due to Omicron surge — Another point of confusion over COVID guidance — U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order.Vaccines: CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds.Politics: White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month" — Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine.States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon

  • Alabama basketball tops Florida in key SEC road win

    Alabama basketball earned a key win on Wednesday in SEC play defeating Florida 83-70. Click the play button to watch

  • The NBA teams hit hardest by Omicron

    Data: Fansure; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosTwo years after Rudy Gobert infamously triggered a sports shutdown, the Jazz are faring better than any other team amid the NBA's Omicron outbreak.Driving the news: Before Tuesday — when Joe Ingles entered COVID protocols — the Jazz were the only NBA team that hadn't added a player to that list this season.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: 291 players have missed a combined 2,043 days in COVID protocols

  • Bears’ Matt Nagy says he hasn’t been informed Sunday’s game will be his last

    Matt Nagy told reporters that he hasn't been informed Sunday's game will be his last with Bears. But that doesn't mean he won't be fired.

  • Alabama at Florida: How to watch, stream, listen

    Alabama looks to remain unbeaten in SEC play in just its second true road game of the season.

  • These rarely-on-sale OtterBox phone cases will protect your phone from just about anything —save up to 60 percent at Amazon right now!

    You spend a lot of money on your iPhone. Why not save yourself worry by treating it to the very best case?

  • National scoring leader Keegan Murray making name at Iowa

    IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Iowa's Keegan Murray has gone from overlooked recruit out of high school to nation's leading scorer and, maybe, the Hawkeyes' second consecutive national player of the year. The 6-foot-8 sophomore matched his career high with 35 points in Monday's 80-75 win over Maryland, a performance that prompted Terrapins' interim coach Danny Manning to call Murray a first-round NBA draft pick. ''He's a lottery pick,'' Manning said.

  • Mavs set to retire Nowitzki's 41 against Curry, Warriors

    DALLAS (AP) The concourse of Dirk Nowitzki's old home arena displayed memorabilia from the franchise icon's career as the Dallas Mavericks prepared for a ceremony to retire his No. 41 after a game against Stephen Curry and Golden State. The Mavericks were honoring Nowitzki on Wednesday night, nearly three years after he announced his retirement on the court at the American Airlines Center after the final home game of the 2018-19 season. The 43-year-old Nowitzki played a record 21 seasons with the same franchise, beating the late Kobe Bryant's previous mark of 20 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • Alabama is a CFP underdog. History suggests that should terrify Georgia

    Alabama has been favored in 178 of 181 games since 2009. On the rare occasion the Crimson Tide are underdogs, they've been dominant. And former players know why.

  • Jay Gruden has his opinion on the Washington name change

    Jay Gruden offers his take on Washington's name — and some fans will agree.

  • Viktor Hovland's golf clubs finally show in Hawaii, but there was just one problem

    Viktor Hovland arrived earlier than his golf clubs in Hawaii – much earlier – and when the sticks finally showed up there was one problem.

  • Tennis star Sloane Stephens marries soccer player Jozy Altidore on New Year's Day

    Sloane Stephens is ringing in 2022 as a wife. She tied the knot with Jozy Altidore on New Year's Day, the newlyweds announced on Instagram Tuesday.

  • ESPN's Mina Kimes shares sexist email from viewer who claims she doesn't 'know anything about male sports'

    "I get asked by women every day whether it's normal, and I want people to see: It never ends and it has absolutely nothing to do with you," Kimes wrote.

  • Kevin Garnett: I don’t think Andrew Wiggins loved basketball

    Garnett shares something else - a point posited by scouts throughout Wiggins' basketball life. Early on, frustrated by the perceived gap between his talent and performance, Garnett wondered about Wiggins' passion for the game itself. "I thought he ...